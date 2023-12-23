Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has left little to the imagination in new festive photos. A few days before celebrating the Christmas holiday, the former star of "The Simple Life" flaunted her figure in a sizzling red outfit.

On Friday, December 22, the 42-year-old socialite uploaded via Instagram a series of pictures featuring her look in a racy red lingerie. In the photos, she could be seen showing off her fit physique and cleavage in a red bra top that came with glossy flower patterns and red lace around its hemline.

Paris also put on a leggy display in a pair of red undies, which had an extra matching lace veil in a skirt-like design to cover the skin around her private parts. The lingerie came with a matching garter belt. In addition, she donned a pair of red fishnet gloves.

In some of the photos, the "Paris in Love" star put on an oversized red coat, which had two long sleeves, matching fur and black graphics on its back side, and a pair of matching pointed-toe high heels. To enhance the look, she added a sparkling huge necklace, a Santa Claus hat and Hello Kitty accessory.

Paris looked stunning with full makeup on her face. She had long lashes, thick eyeliner, pink blush on her cheeks and pink lipstick. Letting loose her long blonde hair, she styled it into loose waves and parted it in the middle.

In the picture, Paris struck a number of poses in her house, which was decorated with Christmas ornaments, including a huge Christmas tree with colorful decorations. Along with the snaps, she wrote in the caption of the post, "The holidays have never been so HOT! Sleighing all #Slivmas! Are you on the naughty or nice list? #ThatsHot."

Paris was quickly showered with praise by Instagram users. In the comments section of the post, one in particular gushed, "Why do you get prettier as you get older," adding a smiling face with heart eyes emoji. Another asked, "Is that a new blonde shade I spot??? obsessed." A third marveled, "Sliving like a QUEEN!! You look so STUNNING!!"

