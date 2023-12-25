 

Busted Bassist Matt Willis Gushes Over Christmas Eve Tradition With His Family

The tradition includes him and his wife Emma Willis as well as their three children wearing the same pajamas and it marks the start of the little family's festive celebrations.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matt Willis and Emma Willis and their three children wear the same pajamas on Christmas Eve. The Busted bassist admitted he "enjoys" unwrapping the same sleepwear as his wife and their kids Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12, and seven-year-old Trixie because the 24 December tradition marks the start of their festive celebrations.

He told BANG Showbiz, "We all get matching pajamas on Christmas Eve which I do enjoy. Everyone unwraps them on Christmas Eve and puts them on." Busted bandmate Charlie Simpson then quizzed Matt as to whether he and the Heart FM presenter ever clash with their traditions, but the 40-year-old musician reassured them that apart from the festive pajamas, he doesn't have any particular rituals he insisted on following every year.

"Well, I don't really have any, but Santa puts a present at the end of the bed for the kids, which he did for me when I was a kid, and now they wake up in their bedrooms and they have a present, which is supposed to stop them from coming in to us too early, but it doesn't," he added.

Matt's other bandmate, James Bourne, chimed in and revealed he and his family love to spend as much time in front of the TV as possible over the festive period. He revealed, "[I] play Mario Kart with my brothers and we watch a film on Christmas Eve - it'll probably be "Jingle All The Way" or "Home Alone", "The Grinch", something good."

