 

Beyonce Poses in Silver Gown on Private Jet Bed After Brazil Surprise Appearance

After surprising her fans in Brazil with an unexpected appearance, the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker apparently keeps her stunning look even when she is lying on a bed in her private jet.

  Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles appeared to have kept her stunning look even when she was on a bed. After surprising Beyhives in Brazil with an unexpected appearance, the "Break My Soul" hitmaker struck a pose on a private jet bed while wearing a silver gown.

On Friday, December 22, the 42-year-old superstar uploaded via Instagram a series of photos from her surprise appearance in Brazil. In one of the pictures, it could be seen that she was lying on a bed in her private jet while still wearing her sparkling gown.

Queen Bey was captured lying on the side of her body while closing both of her eyes. Flashing her radiant smile, she put one of her hands on her forehead. Next to her was Brazil's flag that she held with her other hand.

The "If I Were a Boy" songstress appeared to have enjoyed her rest on the comfy bed, which was covered with white sheets, despite still having full makeup on her face. At that time, she ditched her high heels and flaunted her bare feet.

In the same post, Beyonce let out a selfie wherein she showed off a "V" sign with one of her hands as she pouted her lips to the camera during her flight. She also shared a photo of her holding Brazil's flag up in the air while sitting on a seat in the private jet. In both of the snaps, she covered her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

The "Crazy in Love" singer was wearing a skin-tight dress, which allowed her to showcase her jaw-dropping figure. The gown was fully covered with sparkling silver sequins and was long enough to trail down her back. It also had a strapless and sleeveless design.

To match with the dress, Queen Bey put on a long silver scarf that covered most of her hair, shoulders and arms. She also wore a pair of pointed-toe silver high heels. In addition, her long platinum hair was let loose and parted in the middle.

The photos were taken during and after Beyonce's surprise appearance in Brazil. She attended an event to celebrate her movie titled "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" and deliver her song "Energy".

