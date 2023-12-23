 

Nicola Peltz Shows Love to Mom-in-Law Victoria Beckham After Their Fun Dance on Bahamas Vacay

The 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actress, who married Victoria's son Brooklyn Beckham in 2022, also shares a new picture of her with the former Spice Girls singer.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicola Peltz could not help but shower Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) with love. After having a fun dance with her mother-in-law during their family trip to the Bahamas, the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" actress, who tied the knot with Victoria's son Brooklyn Beckham in 2022, publicly showed her love to the former Spice Girls singer.

On Friday, December 22, the 28-year-old actress made use of Instagram to voice her feelings towards the 49-year-old fashion designer. In the caption of her new Instagram post, she penned, "Love you," adding a white heart emoji among other emojis.

In the post itself, Nicola uploaded a series of photos from the family getaway. One of the pictures captured her striking a pose while sitting close next to Victoria. In the snaps, the two looked in sync in their tank tops.

Nicola put on a busty display in a sleeveless black top that came with a low-cut neckline and two spaghetti straps. In the meantime, Victoria flaunted her youthful glow in an asymmetrical blue camisole, which had only one thick strap.

While Nicola covered her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses, Victoria showed off her eye makeup, including long lashes and black eyeliner. Both of them styled their long dark-colored hair into high ponytails and put on glossy pink lipstick.

One day prior, Nicola released via Instagram a video documenting highlights of her family vacation with her husband Brooklyn, his parents Victoria and David Beckham as well as his younger siblings. One of the scenes in the footage showed Nicola cheerfully dancing with Victoria.

Nicola and Victoria were filmed showing off their dance moves while enjoying an eye-catching sunset at a beach. At one point, the two, who matched in dark-colored tops, held each other's hands while putting them up in the air. Nicole sported a pair of platform high heels whereas Victoria was apparently barefoot on the white sand during the dance.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one of them wrote, "Can someone CALL @bravotv and get this show going?" Another penned, "Beautiful treating her mother-in-law." A third suggested, "I swear u guys should do a reality show."

