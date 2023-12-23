 

Sam Asghari Denies Using Ozempic After Dramatic Weight Loss

Sam Asghari Denies Using Ozempic After Dramatic Weight Loss
Being met outside a gym after showing off his stunning body transformation, the estranged husband of Britney Spears says his 40-pound weight loss is the result of 'hard work.'

  Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari did not need Ozempic to be in good shape. A few days after showing off his stunning body transformation, the estranged husband of Britney Spears denied using the prescription diabetes medication and other similar drugs to loss weight.

The model/actor was met by TMZ when walking out of Equinox gym after losing 40 pounds. When a videographer asked him how he did it, the 29-year-old hunk insisted, "No Ozempic, just hard work."

Sam then stressed that he was able to get his ripped abs and bulging biceps by making adjustments to his diet and committing to an exercise routine. "Stay away from cookies," he went on sharing some tips.

The former personal trainer then shared the reason why it's important for him to stay fit. "It's important to be in all around good shape," he explained.

Sam has always been fit, but his abs look more defined and he is much slimmer now. "So, in the past five months I've had a little transformation which was losing about a good 35 to 40 pounds," he told Page Six. "Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don't get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does."

The "Hacks" star shared that he went through a "spiritual" and "energy" shift recently. He added, "I have more time for myself to focus on myself. Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself."

The Iranian-born hunk also noted that his transformation is "not necessarily a revenge body, but a self-love sort of thing." He explained, "Sometimes you get too focused on yourself," before adding that "self-love is something everyone should practice."

