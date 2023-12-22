 

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Engaged as They See It 'Important'

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Engaged as They See It 'Important'
A few days after the 'Assassination Nation' actress flashed a new diamond ring on that finger, the couple's engagement is confirmed as 'they both want to be married.'

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robert Pattinson will soon hang his bachelor status. Having been in a longtime relationship with Suki Waterhouse, who is currently pregnant with their first child together, the actor has reportedly got engaged to his soon-to-be baby mama.

"They are engaged," a source confirms to PEOPLE, a few days after their engagement rumors spread online. The so-called insider notes, "They both want to be married. It's important for them."

And the British actor is "so ready" to enter a new chapter in his life, both as a father and a husband. He allegedly "can't wait to be a dad," with the source gushing, "He's so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky."

The "Daisy Jones & the Six" star herself seemingly can't hide her feelings about her pregnancy and being engaged as the source adds, "Suki has the special glow and seems very happy."

Suki first sparked engagement rumors earlier this week after she flashed a new diamond ring on that finger during a sighting in London. The 31-year-old multi-hyphenate was spotted wearing the pink and white diamond ring while shopping in Chelsea neighborhood with "The Batman" star.

Prior to the sighting, a source told Life & Style that the 37-year-old would propose to his longtime girlfriend over the holidays. "He's telling pals he's looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family," a so-called insider dished to the outlet.

According to the informant, the the Edward Cullen depicter in the "Twilight Saga" film series "has always been marriage shy," but the singer/actress made him more confident. "He's been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she's pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future," the source added.

Robert and Suki have been dating since mid-2018. She confirmed her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City on Sunday, November 19.

