 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jet Off to Costa Rica to Enjoy Holidays With Kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jet Off to Costa Rica to Enjoy Holidays With Kids
Instagram
Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent a week exploring the regions of Zapotal, Nandayure and Guanacaste alongside their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have apparently opted for a beach vacation for this year's holidays. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent a week enjoying the beach vacay in Costa Rica alongside their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The little family went sightseeing in the regions of Zapotal, Nandayure and Guanacaste, which is famous for their perfect sands, during their stay, per CRHoy.com. The local outlet added that the royal family stayed in the popular holiday destination from December 14 before leaving on December 20.

A picture obtained by the news outlet saw Harry and Meghan walking through the trees and riding in a golf buggy as their 2-year-old daughter Lilibet was in tow. The couple's firstborn Archie, meanwhile, wasn't featured in the snap.

For the tropical getaway, Meghan put on a white button-down shirt and denim cutoff shorts. The former star of "Suits" also wore sandals and a wide-brimmed hat while pulling her dark hair back into a low ponytail. As for Harry, the 39-year-old prince looked casual in a navy blue polo shirt and shorts. He had Lilibet on his lap while he drove.

  Editors' Pick

Seemingly taken on another day, a video featured Meghan holding Lilibet in her arms. She was seen stepping out of her luxury resort, heading to a waiting SUV. This time, the "Harry & Meghan" star sported a black strapless dress that she paired with walking shoes and a fedora that would protect her from the scorching sun.

Harry, on the other hand, joined her while wearing a white T-shirt, olive green shorts, tan boating shoes and sunglasses. The duke appeared to gesture to staff at the villa about their transportation.

The family vacation arrived after the couple unveiled their 2023 holiday card. Revealed on Friday, December 15 via email on behalf of their charity organization, Archewell, the season greetings featured a picture taken from the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany back in September.

The snap saw Meghan dazzling in a green strapless dress with delicate laser-cut flower details. Harry was standing next to her, looking in a black suit while they were cheering for the U.S. team. Their children, meanwhile, were absent from the card which featured a message that read, "We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Starts 'Full Recovery' After Successful Second Brain Surgery

John Schneider Insists He Made No Threat Against Joe Biden After Secret Service Opens Probe
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Returns to Acting in New Video Campaign for Coffee Brand

Meghan Markle Returns to Acting in New Video Campaign for Coffee Brand

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unveil 2023 Holiday Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unveil 2023 Holiday Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation Is Financially OK Despite Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation Is Financially OK Despite Report

Latest News
John Schneider Insists He Made No Threat Against Joe Biden After Secret Service Opens Probe
  • Dec 22, 2023

John Schneider Insists He Made No Threat Against Joe Biden After Secret Service Opens Probe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jet Off to Costa Rica to Enjoy Holidays With Kids
  • Dec 22, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jet Off to Costa Rica to Enjoy Holidays With Kids

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Starts 'Full Recovery' After Successful Second Brain Surgery
  • Dec 22, 2023

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Starts 'Full Recovery' After Successful Second Brain Surgery

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Engaged as They See It 'Important'
  • Dec 22, 2023

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Engaged as They See It 'Important'

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Seeks Restraining Order Against the Actress Amid Abuse Claims
  • Dec 22, 2023

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Seeks Restraining Order Against the Actress Amid Abuse Claims

Vin Diesel's Former Assistant Accuses Him of Sexual Battery in New Lawsuit
  • Dec 22, 2023

Vin Diesel's Former Assistant Accuses Him of Sexual Battery in New Lawsuit

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Timothee Chalamet Forgets About Going to Beyonce's Concert Despite Kylie Jenner Make-Out Session

Timothee Chalamet Forgets About Going to Beyonce's Concert Despite Kylie Jenner Make-Out Session

T.J. Holmes Explains Why He's 'Sick' of Calling Amy Robach His 'Girlfriend'

T.J. Holmes Explains Why He's 'Sick' of Calling Amy Robach His 'Girlfriend'