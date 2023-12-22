Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jet Off to Costa Rica to Enjoy Holidays With Kids

Instagram Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent a week exploring the regions of Zapotal, Nandayure and Guanacaste alongside their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have apparently opted for a beach vacation for this year's holidays. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent a week enjoying the beach vacay in Costa Rica alongside their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The little family went sightseeing in the regions of Zapotal, Nandayure and Guanacaste, which is famous for their perfect sands, during their stay, per CRHoy.com. The local outlet added that the royal family stayed in the popular holiday destination from December 14 before leaving on December 20.

A picture obtained by the news outlet saw Harry and Meghan walking through the trees and riding in a golf buggy as their 2-year-old daughter Lilibet was in tow. The couple's firstborn Archie, meanwhile, wasn't featured in the snap.

For the tropical getaway, Meghan put on a white button-down shirt and denim cutoff shorts. The former star of "Suits" also wore sandals and a wide-brimmed hat while pulling her dark hair back into a low ponytail. As for Harry, the 39-year-old prince looked casual in a navy blue polo shirt and shorts. He had Lilibet on his lap while he drove.

Seemingly taken on another day, a video featured Meghan holding Lilibet in her arms. She was seen stepping out of her luxury resort, heading to a waiting SUV. This time, the "Harry & Meghan" star sported a black strapless dress that she paired with walking shoes and a fedora that would protect her from the scorching sun.

Harry, on the other hand, joined her while wearing a white T-shirt, olive green shorts, tan boating shoes and sunglasses. The duke appeared to gesture to staff at the villa about their transportation.

The family vacation arrived after the couple unveiled their 2023 holiday card. Revealed on Friday, December 15 via email on behalf of their charity organization, Archewell, the season greetings featured a picture taken from the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany back in September.

The snap saw Meghan dazzling in a green strapless dress with delicate laser-cut flower details. Harry was standing next to her, looking in a black suit while they were cheering for the U.S. team. Their children, meanwhile, were absent from the card which featured a message that read, "We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!"

