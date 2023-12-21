Ariana Grande Spotted Filming Music Video in NYC After Teasing New Music

Instagram Music

The 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' songstress looks classy in a brown faux leather outfit when she's photographed exiting her trailer on the set in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is gearing up for a new chapter in her musical career. More than three years since she released her last studio album, the singer/actress has been working on new music and has apparently filmed the music video for her new song.

On Tuesday, December 19, the 30-year-old was photographed on the set of the upcoming music video in New York City. Having prepared for the filming, she was spotted looking classy while exiting her trailer.

The former Nickelodeon star looked stylish and chic in a brown faux leather outfit. She appeared to go topless under a pelted jacket worn with a tiny skirt, sheer tights and mesh gloves. She added inches to her petite frame by wearing a pair of shiny black heels.

The "Thank U, Next" songstress posted one of her photos, which was taken and initially shared by photographer Diggzy, on her own Instagram Story. In the image, she smiled while clasping her hands. She added a cat sticker over it.

Ariana Grande reposted a picture taken by Diggzy of her on the NYC set of a music video.

Ariana's stylish outfit was curated by her longtime stylist Mimi Cuttrell. Her long blonde hair was styled in her signature high ponytail while she put on a bright red lipstick. Her makeup artist Ash K Holm paired her scarlet pout with elegant black winged eyeliner.

Little is known about the music video which was filmed on Tuesday, but Ariana has been teasing that her new music is on the way. On Sunday, the "7 Rings" hitmaker posted on her Instagram page footage of her in the recording studio. She was seen singing behind the mic in the recording studio, but the clip was muted.

Ariana's next album will be her first to be released since she parted ways with Scooter Braun and his SB Projects in August. Her sixth studio album "Positions" arrived in October 2020 and debuted atop the Billboard 200.

She recently unveiled a "naughty version" of her 2014 Christmas hit "Santa Tell Me". The "Wicked" star tweaked a couple lyrics to include some suggestive remarks as she sings on the revamped version, "Oh, I wanna let him unwrap me like oh-oh-oh/ Get on top of him by that fireplace, oh-oh-oh."

