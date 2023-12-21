Serena Williams Garners Hilarious Responses After Announcing She's Donating Her Breast Milk

Instagram Celebrity

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion attracts the attention of social media users after revealing her plan to donate many packs of her breast milk 'to people who really need it.'

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams has attracted the attention of social media users with her generous donation. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion garnered plenty of hilarious responses shortly after announcing that she is donating her breast milk.

In the comments section of social media posts featuring the 42-year-old athlete's announcement about the breast milk donation, one Instagram user joked, "That is some muscle champion milk right there lol the baby that drinks that is about to be an time hall of fame MVP lol." Another joined in, "The baby that will drink this milk will become the next Wimbledon's winner."

The funny comments did not stop there. A third wrote, "That breastmilk is about to have kids out literally running through walls. Hell I want some and I don't even have kids," adding a shrugging and smiling face with tears of joy emojis. A fourth added, "The baby is gonna pick up a racket by the third pack."

The amusing responses came shortly after Serena revealed her plan to donate her breast milk. On Wednesday, December 20, she made use of Instagram to upload a video documenting many packs of breast milk being placed in a refrigerator.

In the clip, Serena could be heard voicing her excitement for being able to help those who need breast milk. "I'm really excited to donate some breast milk that I have left over from my trip to New York to people who really need it," she declared. She went on to say, "It'll be anonymous, but super excited to just help in some way."

Along with the footage, Serena, who announced in August that her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian has arrived, explained the reason why she wanted to donate. "On a recent trip to NY I had left over breast milk," she elaborated in the caption of the post. "After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home."

The athlete further stated, "I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing." Near the end of the caption, she humbly penned, "BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk."

