 

Serena Williams Garners Hilarious Responses After Announcing She's Donating Her Breast Milk

Serena Williams Garners Hilarious Responses After Announcing She's Donating Her Breast Milk
Instagram
Celebrity

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion attracts the attention of social media users after revealing her plan to donate many packs of her breast milk 'to people who really need it.'

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams has attracted the attention of social media users with her generous donation. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion garnered plenty of hilarious responses shortly after announcing that she is donating her breast milk.

In the comments section of social media posts featuring the 42-year-old athlete's announcement about the breast milk donation, one Instagram user joked, "That is some muscle champion milk right there lol the baby that drinks that is about to be an time hall of fame MVP lol." Another joined in, "The baby that will drink this milk will become the next Wimbledon's winner."

The funny comments did not stop there. A third wrote, "That breastmilk is about to have kids out literally running through walls. Hell I want some and I don't even have kids," adding a shrugging and smiling face with tears of joy emojis. A fourth added, "The baby is gonna pick up a racket by the third pack."

The amusing responses came shortly after Serena revealed her plan to donate her breast milk. On Wednesday, December 20, she made use of Instagram to upload a video documenting many packs of breast milk being placed in a refrigerator.

  Editors' Pick

In the clip, Serena could be heard voicing her excitement for being able to help those who need breast milk. "I'm really excited to donate some breast milk that I have left over from my trip to New York to people who really need it," she declared. She went on to say, "It'll be anonymous, but super excited to just help in some way."

Along with the footage, Serena, who announced in August that her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian has arrived, explained the reason why she wanted to donate. "On a recent trip to NY I had left over breast milk," she elaborated in the caption of the post. "After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home."

The athlete further stated, "I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing." Near the end of the caption, she humbly penned, "BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Grande Spotted Filming Music Video in NYC After Teasing New Music

'Survivor' Finale Recap: One Player Named as Season 45 Winner After Shocking Revelation
Related Posts
Serena Williams Credits the Use of Breastmilk for Sunburn Treatment

Serena Williams Credits the Use of Breastmilk for Sunburn Treatment

Serena Williams' Fans Show Support for Her After She Admits She's 'Not Okay' in New Post

Serena Williams' Fans Show Support for Her After She Admits She's 'Not Okay' in New Post

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Appear on 'Nutcracker' Ballet Play in Support of Their Daughter

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Appear on 'Nutcracker' Ballet Play in Support of Their Daughter

Serena Williams' Daughter Has 'Always' Been Fashion Conscious

Serena Williams' Daughter Has 'Always' Been Fashion Conscious

Latest News
'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow's Teen Son Hospitalized During His Mormon Mission in Colombia
  • Dec 21, 2023

'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow's Teen Son Hospitalized During His Mormon Mission in Colombia

Sami Sheen Teases She May 'Leak' Chest in New Busty Photo After Plastic Surgery
  • Dec 21, 2023

Sami Sheen Teases She May 'Leak' Chest in New Busty Photo After Plastic Surgery

Video: Travis Kelce Hilariously Moons Raiders Fans for Heckling Him
  • Dec 21, 2023

Video: Travis Kelce Hilariously Moons Raiders Fans for Heckling Him

'Survivor' Finale Recap: One Player Named as Season 45 Winner After Shocking Revelation
  • Dec 21, 2023

'Survivor' Finale Recap: One Player Named as Season 45 Winner After Shocking Revelation

Serena Williams Garners Hilarious Responses After Announcing She's Donating Her Breast Milk
  • Dec 21, 2023

Serena Williams Garners Hilarious Responses After Announcing She's Donating Her Breast Milk

Ariana Grande Spotted Filming Music Video in NYC After Teasing New Music
  • Dec 21, 2023

Ariana Grande Spotted Filming Music Video in NYC After Teasing New Music

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos

Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos