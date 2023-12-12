Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Instagram Music

After joining Mariah Carey onstage for a surprise performance at the 'My All' songstress' concert, the 'Thank U, Next' singer treats Arianators to a steamy version of her 2014 Christmas hit.

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is making this year's Christmas a little steamier. The singer/actress has treated fans to a surprise new version of her 2014 Christmas hit "Santa Tell Me", tweaking a couple lyrics to include some suggestive remarks.

The 30-year-old dropped the "naughty version" on Monday, December 11. On the revamped version, she sings, "Oh, I wanna let him unwrap me like oh-oh-oh/ Get on top of him by that fireplace, oh-oh-oh."

Originally, the former Nickelodeon star sings in the bridge, "Oh, I wanna have him beside me like oh-oh-oh/ On the 25th by that fireplace, oh-oh-oh."

Grande has not released a new album since 2020's "Positions", but she has been hinting at new music by sharing pictures of her working on the recording studio. "FINALLY," she captioned the snaps, prompting her followers to react in excitement.

The naughty version of "Santa Tell Me" marks Grande's first release under her new management company, Good World Management. The "Stuck with U" songstress was recently revealed to have signed a deal with Brandon Creed following her highly publicized split from Scooter Braun's SB Projects in August.

"[Grande] likes that [Creed] understands her on a different level and between acting and music, she has a lot coming up and is excited to have found a new support system to help her execute her plans," a source told Billboard. She shares the same manager with Demi Lovato again, after Lovato also parted ways with SB Projects around the same time Grande did.

Prior to releasing the new version of "Santa Tell Me", Grande joined Mariah Carey for a surprise performance at the R&B diva's "Merry Christmas One and All!" concert. She was brought on the stage as a surprise guest alongside Jennifer Hudson on Saturday, December 9 to deliver a rendition of their holiday collaboration "Oh Santa! (Remix)", which was released back in 2020.

You can share this post!