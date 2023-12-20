Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Cover Images/NANCY RIVERA Celebrity

The TIME magazine's Person of the Year is expected to cheer on her boyfriend when his team the Kansas City Chiefs takes on the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's holidays plans have allegedly been revealed. After spending Thanksgiving apart from Travis Kelce, the singer/songwriter will stay by her boyfriend's side while he's at work on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

A source spills to Page Six that the pop superstar will be with her NFL star beau in Kansas City on both Christmas Day and New Year's Eve since he is scheduled to work on both days. The 34-year-old athlete's team the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25 at 1 P.M. ET and against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31 at 4:25 P.M. ET.

The Chiefs will be hosting both games at Arrowhead Stadium and Taylor is expected to attend both games. "She'll for sure be at the games," a so-called insider tells the news outlet.

It, however, is unclear if Taylor will stay in Kansas City in between games or if she will fly to Tennessee to be with her parents Andrea and Scott Swift. It's also unknown if the Swift matriarch and patriarch will be with their daughter in Kansas City on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Travis himself recently talked about working on the holiday. "It will be a fun one," he told PEOPLE, revealing his plans to celebrate Christmas on a later date following the game against the Raiders.

"My brother sent me a text and said he's going to be celebrating afterwards," he said of Jason Kelce, whose team the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants on December 25, adding that he plans to celebrate after or the next day as well. He gushes, "It's always a luxury playing for Kansas City - home and away."

In other news, Taylor was recently spotted getting heated during the Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game on Sunday, December 17. She appeared to cuss out when her boyfriend Travis got shoved by Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant in the endzone.

Responding to Taylor's reaction, Myles told PEOPLE, "It's a high-stakes game. People get real into it, so it's cool." Noting that it's only normal for the Grammy winner to react that way, he added, "It's cool she's into it."

