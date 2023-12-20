 

Timothee Chalamet Forgets About Going to Beyonce's Concert Despite Kylie Jenner Make-Out Session

The 'Wonka' actor and the Khy founder's concert date at Beyonce's show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on September 4 marks the couple's first public appearance.

AceShowbiz - Timothee Chalamet's romance with Kylie Jenner might overshadow his concert experience when attending Beyonce Knowles' show in Los Angeles back in September. The "Wonka" actor struggled to answer a question about his most memorable concert experience in 2023.

"I don't know if I went to any concerts in 2023…," Timothee said during a chat with MTV on Monday, December 18 interview. Host Josh Horowitz quickly reminded the actor that he did go to Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour" where he was photographed making out with girlfriend Kylie.

Josh joked, "You went to You went to Beyonce. That is documented, I will say that." In response, Timothee said while laughing, "That's right." Of the concert, the "Dune: Part Two" star said, "That was great. Hard to be present."

The 27-year-old admitted that he was actually surprised by the fact that he didn't really know the songs that Queen Bey performed at the successful tour. "I'm not like, Bey-hive level, but I thought I knew way more [songs]. But I guess I know some of the more basic hits."

The star then named "Halo" as one of his favorites. Of the Grammy winner's 2009 single, Timothee described it as "a great, moody, 12-year-old head against the bus [window] song."

Timothee and Kylie's concert date at Beyonce's show at SoFi Stadium on September 4 marked the couple's first public appearance. The actor and "The Kardashians" star also made headlines for showing PDA by making out in the VIP section.

According to TMZ, the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other, holding each other close all night and sharing sweet kisses. At one point, the Kylie Cosmetics founder allegedly removed her beau's black cap and affectionately fixed his hair for him.

The pair were joined by Kylie's siblings Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North, Khloe Kardashian as well as Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope. Kylie's ex and baby daddy Travis Scott (II) was also present at the show.

