 

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singer and her longtime boyfriend add fuel to their breakup rumors as he reportedly is missing from her annual trip to Aspen.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have added fuel to their split rumors. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer, who has been speculated to have called it quits with her longtime boyfriend, reportedly is spending Christmas holidays in Aspen without the creative director.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source spilled that 40-year-old Bryan is missing from the 54-year-old pop superstar's getaway. The source said that she is celebrating the long-awaited holidays in Aspen. However, the source stated that she is not accompanied by Bryan even though he traditionally joined her during that time of the year.

This was the first time for Mariah to not travel with Bryan to spend the fun holidays together. The couple has gone for getaways and celebrated Christmas together since they started dating.

In 2017, the "Obsessed" singer and her children were joined by Bryan during their annual trip to Aspen. She even treated social media users to a video from their snowy getaway. On December 27 that same year, she made use of Instagram to release a clip documenting her and Bryan having a blast during a romantic gondola ride.

In the footage, Mariah could be seen sitting next to Bryan on a gondola while he was filming their sweet moment. The singer, who donned an all-white ensemble, and the dancer, who sported a black insulated jacket and matching beanie, appeared in good spirits as they flashed their radiant smiles to the camera.

Bryan's alleged absence from Mariah's Aspen trip came amid speculations suggesting that they have ended their romantic relationship. In November, the two sparked breakup rumors after he was noticeably absent from her show. He was not onstage when she kicked off her "Merry Christmas One and All!" shows at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, California on November 16 despite having been a fixture on her tours since 2006.

Mariah and Bryan began working together professionally back in 2006 and started their relationship in 2016. He has a close relationship with her twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, as revealed by a source in December 2022. Monroe and Moroccan reportedly "look at [Bryan] like a second father."

