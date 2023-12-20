Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Girls in the Hood' raptress is showered with praise by social media users after showing off her eye-catching look for a fun night out with a group of friends.

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has made people's jaws drop with her look in a revealing outfit. The "Girls in the Hood" raptress rocked a skin-tight catsuit that came with cut-outs and exposed her stunning curves, as seen in new photos on social media.

On Tuesday, December 19, the 28-year-old hip-hop artist made use of her Instagram page to release a slew of pictures featuring her sizzling ensemble for a fun night out. In the photos, she could be seen wearing a sleeveless skin-tight catsuit in black, gray and white colors. She exposed plenty of her body parts since the clothing piece had a dizzying array of cut-outs all over it. Under the suit, she donned a tiny black bra top.

To complete the look, Megan put on a pair of dark gray strappy open-toe high heels, a stack of sparkling silver bracelets, a number of matching rings and a huge matching necklace. Adding full makeup, including thick black eyeliner, long lashes and lip gloss, she sported brown hair which was styled into voluminous curls. In addition, her long fingernails were polished in a white color with black patterns.

Megan apparently sported the eye-catching get-up for dinner with a group of friends. In the same post, she also uploaded a video of her female pal sitting on a diner table. She further let out a photo of her cheerfully striking a pose with another female friend, who kept her body warm with an insulated black jacket. Not stopping there, the spitter offered a closer look of her makeup in a short clip documenting her sitting on a car.

The rapper was quickly showered with praise by social media users. In the comments section of the post, one in particular gushed, "One thing I love about Megan is she doesnt let the media stop her shine." Another marveled, "Body tea, hair is luscious, face card never decline, and she super sweet."

The compliments did not stop there. A third exclaimed, "The way she has me in a chokehold…I don't even wanna escape it. I legitimately don't think there's any woman more attractive than Meg." A fourth penned, "They really not messing with you in the face & body department."

