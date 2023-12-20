 

Cameron Mathison 'Stronger' Than He's Ever Been After Beating Cancer

The 'General Hospital' actor has got 'more energy' than he's ever been after he was given the all-clear from kidney cancer following his four-year checkup.

AceShowbiz - Cameron Mathison is declared cancer-free. The "General Hospital" star had successful surgery to treat kidney cancer in 2019, and his illness prompted him to seek professional help for his well-being, and the 54-year-old star has confirmed that he is fighting fit after his latest scan results came back clear.

"I had my four-year cancer checkup, so I'm healthy, cancer-free... doing great. I'm stronger than I've ever been. I've got more energy than I've ever been. I worked really hard at it," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Cameron previously revealed he hired a health coach to get to learn more about his "health challenges." He told People magazine, "I work with a health coach now - I thought I knew a lot about what I was doing in the right and the wrong ways or whatever, but in the last year, I'd say, maybe 14 months, I've learned more about my own specific health challenges and growth than I have probably in decades before that. It's good."

Cameron's cancer battle gave him a fresh outlook on life and a drive to help others more. He explained, "The way that it's changed, it's increased my desire and my willingness and my effort and motivation to help others and to spread the word and just to be a benefit."

"I got so much help through my journey, and it's like, not everybody has that. I just try to do what I can and volunteer and do things, so it's really shifted that. Also, a level of more gratitude in my life here."

The former "All My Children" star underwent partial nephrectomy surgery - where the tumour and a small part of the kidney are removed - in September 2019 and he reassured fans days later the operation had gone "very well."

He wrote on Instagram at the time, "The tumour is gone and I even got to keep 80 per cent of my kidney. We are all optimistic. Feeling loved and supported by my family and friends, including each and every one of you. I've been very overwhelmed and so grateful for all of the supportive comments and prayers."

