'General Hospital' Star Cameron Mathison Spotted With Aubree Knight Hours After Divorce Revelation

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cameron Mathison has stepped out for the first time following his split from Vanessa Arevalo. Only hours after announcing his divorce from his estranged wife following 22 years of marriage, the "General Hospital" star stepped out with actress Aubree Knight.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Thursday, August 1, it could be seen that the 54-year-old was out and about with Aubree one day prior. The two were photographed making their way to his Tesla in a parking lot after grabbing lunch in Los Angeles, California.

Cameron was caught on camera walking next to Aubree while having a seemingly fun conversation. One of the photos captured him smiling from ear-to-ear while she was looking at him and bursting into laughter. Both of them were carrying similar bottles of drink.

Another photo saw Cameron and Aubree at a restaurant. They were pictured sitting in front of each other on a table with her looking relaxed as she rested her legs on a chair. In the meantime, he was sipping what appeared to be green juice from a glass.

Sharing the details about Cameron and Aubree's outing, which "didn't seem like a romantic thing at all" and "almost had interview vibes or a business lunch," was an eyewitness. Speaking to DailyMail, the eyewitness spilled that they " 'spent an hour' at his former marital home before heading out to Sweetgreen for lunch."

According to the source, the "American Trash" actress was "pretty eager and chatty." In contrast, the former "All My Children" star "was mostly quiet." Throughout the outing on the sunny day, they also kept their hands to themselves.

The new sighting came less than one day after Cameron and Vanessa broke the news about their split. Earlier on Wednesday, July 31, they announced on Instagram, "After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other."

"We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together," they continued. "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family's privacy during this transition."