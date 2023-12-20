 

Charlie Hunnam Recalls 'Awkward' Meeting With George Lucas Before Losing 'Star Wars' Role

Charlie Hunnam Recalls 'Awkward' Meeting With George Lucas Before Losing 'Star Wars' Role
The former 'Sons of Anarchy' actor immediately lost hope to get signed on for a role in 'Star Wars' after his meeting with the creator didn't really go well.

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Charlie Hunnam realized he wouldn't be Anakin Skywalker after a "very awkward" meeting with "Star Wars" creator George Lucas. The 43-year-old actor was eyeing the role of Darth Vader's alter ego in 2002's "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones" and 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith", but ultimately lost the part to Hayden Christensen.

"I had forgotten that too, but yes, I did. I got to the point where I was meeting George Lucas, you know? Which... I don't think he meets a lot of actors. I think it was probably, maybe, two to three actors they were considering. I don't remember much about it," he recalled to Entertainment Tonight.

He added, "And I just remember it being a very awkward meeting and walking out and thinking, 'Well, I'm definitely not [getting the] role.' And I was correct. Sometimes it's about the vibes."

Anakin, who turns into Darth Vader as he is consumed by the Dark Side of the Force, was first played by child actor Jake Lloyd in 1999 movie "The Phantom Menace". Christensen played an older version of Anakin, and he has since reprised the role in Disney+ TV series "Kenobi" and "Ahsoka".

He recently admitted he almost felt unfaithful returning to the franchise without Lucas himself being involved. He told Entertainment Weekly, "I felt like I was cheating on him a little bit. But it's a different time for 'Star Wars' now, and I think it's really exciting that we now have this period where there are other storytellers coming in and giving their take on the universe."

"But, of course, it all goes back to the maker. George Lucas is very much in the front of everyone's mind when we're making a decision and we want to make stuff that he would be happy with for sure."

Meanwhile, he "would love to do more" as Anakin, although he's very glad to have been able to return to the role in any capacity. He explained, "I don't know what the future holds, and if such an opportunity presents itself, I'll be there with a big smile on my face. And if it doesn't, I feel really grateful for getting to come back and getting to do the work that I did in both 'Obi-Wan' and 'Ahsoka.' "

