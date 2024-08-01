'General Hospital' Stars Cameron Mathison and Vanessa Split After 22-Year Marriage

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images Celebrity

Cameron, who has a role on 'General Hospital', and his actress wife Vanessa Mathison have announced their decision to separate after over two decades of marriage.

AceShowbiz - "General Hospital" star Cameron Mathison, 54, and his wife, Vanessa, 57, have made the "difficult decision" to part ways after 22 years of marriage. The couple announced their split in a joint statement released on Instagram on Wednesday, July 31, just four days after their 22nd wedding anniversary.

"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," the statement read. "We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

The couple emphasized that their children, son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18, remain their top priority. "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them," they stated.

Mathison and Vanessa wed on July 27, 2002, and their former marriage has been described as anything but amicable. "We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another," they shared with fans.

The former couple met in 1998 while working as models in New York City. They got married in 2002 after three years of dating. Cameron is known for his roles as Ryan Lavery pn "All My Children" from 1998-2011 and Drew Cain in "General Hospital" since 2021. Vanessa has also guest-starred on "General Hospital".

In 2019, Cameron was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma but went into remission. In a 2022 interview, he reflected on his marriage, acknowledging that it hadn't always been smooth sailing but expressing deep gratitude for his wife and the life they had built together.

Despite their separation, Mathison and Vanessa have expressed their desire for privacy during this transition. "We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family's privacy during this transition," their statement concluded.