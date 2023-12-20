Camryn Grimes Proudly Shares First Pic of Smiling Baby After Giving Birth to First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Young and the Restless' actress officially becomes a mother after delivering her first bundle of joy with fiance Brock Powell ahead of the festive Christmas.

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Camryn Grimes has delivered her first child. The "Young and the Restless" star, 33, and her voice actor fiance Brock Powell, also 33, had a baby boy named Bridger Elias Foster into the world on December 13.

"Dad and I never liked waiting for Christmas either… Bridger Elias Foster. 12.13. 23. Our little family's future is merry and bright," Camryn wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white close-up of the little bundle.

The couple shared their baby news back in August. Alongside a series of Polaroids of her showing off her baby bump, the soap star wrote, "I guess you can add mother to my resume!"

Brock got down on one knee in January 2022, on his partner's 32nd birthday, after almost two years of dating. She told PEOPLE at the time, "It was on my birthday, which I famously hate, and the day was hectic. All I knew was that there was a dinner that night and so I couldn't understand why Brock had me running around all day."

The romantic proposal took place in the couple's backyard that had been decked out with lights, candles and balloons. Camryn shared, "We ended up running late for dinner and Brock said he had to stop at the house first, we pull up and he grabs our dog Riley and asks me to get out of the car and join him. He escorts me to the backyard which was lit with markets lights and candles and balloons everywhere! Then he got down on one knee and popped the question!"

Camryn - who is best known for playing Mariah Copeland in the hit show - was counting down the days until Brock popped the question, but it still took her by surprise. She explained, "I knew it was going to happen at some point, I just didn't know when or how."

"Luckily for me, Brock is a terrible liar. It is the most comfortable and normal feeling to be engaged to Brock. I knew very early on that I wanted to do life with this person, and we have had some crazy things to contend with thus far. Every day we choose each other, so as a team, anything seems possible."

You can share this post!