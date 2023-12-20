Guy Fieri Plans to 'Die Broke', Has Strict Requirement for His Kids to Inherit His Wealth

Instagram Celebrity

The celebrity chef who recently inked a multi-million dollar deal with Food Network refuses to give his children any money when he dies if they drop out of school.

AceShowbiz - Guy Fieri won't give his kids any money when he dies - unless they get postgraduate degrees. The celebrity chef has just signed a whopping $100 million deal with Food Network, and the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star, 55, says his boys Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 17, will have to obtain a Masters or Ph.D. to get their hands on any inheritance.

"Shaq said it best, Shaq said, 'If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.' Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate," he told Fox News while referencing former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, 51.

The restauranteur - who also looks out for his nephew Jules, 22, who has been in his care since his sister Morgan died of cancer in 2011 - plans to "die broke." He continued, "I've told them the same thing my dad told me."

"My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral.' And I told my boys, 'None of this that we've been … that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.' "

His teenage son was not impressed. Sharing Ryder's reaction, he said, "Dad, this is so unfair. I haven't even gone to college yet, and you're already pushing that I've got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?"

Hunter is already completing a business Masters at the University of Miami in Southern California. His nephew is also studying for a law degree. Guy added, "Jules is in the music industry down in LA. He's in the law program at Loyola Marymount right now. If you're going to be a big-time entertainment agent, you need to have that law background. So he's doing that."

As part of his deal with Food Network, Guy is required to stay on the channel for three years minimum.

