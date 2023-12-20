21 Savage Dragged Online Over His Response to Question About His Friendship With Drake

Instagram Celebrity

The 31-year-old 'Her Loss' artist finds himself being criticized by online users for saying in a new interview that 'describing male friendships is zesty as hell.'

AceShowbiz - 21 Savage has faced criticism over his response to a question about his friendship with Drake. The "Her Loss" artist was reluctant to describe his relationship with his collaborator, and that led him to be targeted by online critics.

The 31-year-old made his remarks in a recent interview with Mankaprr Conteh for Rolling Stone. "I feel like describing male friendships is zesty as hell," he said, prompting the interviewer to point out that "unneeded parameters" had been placed around men when it comes to expressing their feelings.

21 Savage, however, disagreed. "It's needed," he replied. "That's what separates men from women." He went on to explain that he believes "the man supposed to be one way and the woman supposed to be one way."

Many have since weighed in on 21 Savage's remarks. "Lack of emotional intelligence will have you think this way," one person argued. "He need to change his name to 21 Dumbashell cuz what?!?? No wonder Male suicide rates so high, we need a factory reset forreal," another fumed.

The criticism continued with one writing, "Saying it's zesty to acknowledge your homie is in fact very zesty sir." Someone else sighed, "The toxicity is…toxic SMMFH." A different individual chimed in, "It wasn't zesty till you made it zesty you coulda just said he cool or that's my dog or sum."

