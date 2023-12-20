 

Cameron Diaz Gushes Over 'Talented' Jamie Foxx While Shutting Down Meltdown Rumors

Cover Images/Tony DiMaio/FAYES VISION
When brushing off rumors about her having a fallout with the 'Django Unchained' actor on the set of their new movie, 'Back in Action', the 'Charlie's Angels' actress says she really hates 'all the things that were being said about our set.'

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cameron Diaz has made it clear that she and Jamie Foxx are on good terms. When shutting down rumors that they had a meltdown during the filming of "Back in Action", the "Charlie's Angels" star showed love to the actor and even called him "talented."

"Jamie is the best, I love that guy so much," the 51-year-old said in the Tuesday, December 19 episode of the "Lipstick on the Rim with Molly Sims" podcast. "He's such a special person, and he's so talented, so much fun."

"I really hate all the things that were being said about our set, which at the time you just want to scream at the top of your lungs like, 'Guys! What are you talking about?' " she added. "Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew and everybody loves him, and we have so much fun on the set with him. And he's just a professional on every level."

Cameron went on to emphasize, "It was a great set, we were on it." She continued, "The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than obviously towards the end, and that's not my place to speak about."

Cameron was referring to Jamie's health scare in April. Speaking of how her co-star is doing now, the "Bad Teacher" actress said, "Jamie is thriving."

"Back in Action" is Cameron's first Hollywood movie since 2014 when she quit acting. In June 2022, however, Jamie announced Cameron's unretirement by writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now." He was posting a recording of a three-way call between him, Cameron and Tom Brady.

"Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," he added. "@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!"

