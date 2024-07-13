21 Savage Faces Mixed Reactions to European Tour Performance

AceShowbiz - 21 Savage is currently making his way across Europe on a tour in support of "American Dream", and evidently, some countries simply don't turn up like they do in the U.S. In footage making its rounds online, he's seen onstage giving it his all, but the crowd certainly didn't match his energy. Aside from a few bobbing heads, nearly everyone was silent and still. Luckily, one of his loyal supporters filmed part of the show and made a point to shout every word. The clips have now sparked a debate in a comments section.

While some think that 21 Savage's stage presence is to blame, others think the crowd may just not have been feeling it, and perhaps attended the festival to see someone else perform. Some also claim that the Polish people aren't at fault, arguing that they would have been as lively as any other crowd had they been enjoying the show. "Just stay home," one Instagram user says of the crowd. "Who were they wanting to see?" someone else wonders. "Smh."

Fortunately, it looks like he did manage to draw a decently-sized audience, likely saving him from a great deal of clowning. In May, for example, a clip of Rick Ross performing for only a few rows of fans went viral amid his beef with Drake. Something similar also happened to Quavo in April in the midst of his back and forth with Chris Brown. In both instances, they were ripped to shreds, though they were probably just one-off coincidences.