 

NBA Star Anthony Edwards Retracts Comments Telling IG Model to Get an Abortion With $100K Payoff

NBA Star Anthony Edwards Retracts Comments Telling IG Model to Get an Abortion With $100K Payoff
Instagram
Celebrity

The professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves speaks up after an Instagram model named Paige Jordae shares screenshots from their alleged text messages.

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anthony Edwards has broken his silence amid allegations that he told a woman to get an abortion. After a woman named Paige Jordae claimed he offered her $100,000 to terminate her pregnancy, the NBA star took to social media to retract his alleged remarks.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," the 22-year-old penned on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, December 18. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them."

Anthony went on to note that he's "handling my personal matters privately." The basketball shooting guard also emphasized that he "will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

  Editors' Pick

Paige brought up the allegations by sharing screenshots of her alleged text messages with Anthony. In the exchange, she sent a positive pregnancy test and information about an upcoming doctor's visit, to which the athlete responded, "Hell naw I can't do this." He also reportedly told her, "Get a abortion lol."

Paige then told Anthony, "Honestly I had an abortion with my son around 2 years ago and I regret it everyday." The Timberwolves star, however, stayed with his stance by writing, "Man you can't force a kid in da world."

Screenshots showed that Anthony allegedly offered Paige $100,000 to get the abortion and then pressured her into sending him a video of herself taking the pills for proof. "You got the money now," he apparently wrote in a text asking her what "the hold up" was in sending the requested clip.

On November 27, Paige seemingly took the first dose of abortion pills and sent Anthony the footage. That same day, the Instagram model claimed the athlete sent her $100,000 in a wire transfer via JP Morgan & Chase.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Alec Baldwin Involved in Heated Back-and-Forth With Anti-Israel Protesters

21 Savage Dragged Online Over His Response to Question About His Friendship With Drake
Latest News
Brooke Mueller Joins a Program to Fight Her Addiction
  • Dec 20, 2023

Brooke Mueller Joins a Program to Fight Her Addiction

Cameron Diaz Gushes Over 'Talented' Jamie Foxx While Shutting Down Meltdown Rumors
  • Dec 20, 2023

Cameron Diaz Gushes Over 'Talented' Jamie Foxx While Shutting Down Meltdown Rumors

Sydney Sweeney Feels Broody Seeing Her Peers Starting Their Own Families
  • Dec 20, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Feels Broody Seeing Her Peers Starting Their Own Families

Charlie Hunnam Recalls 'Awkward' Meeting With George Lucas Before Losing 'Star Wars' Role
  • Dec 20, 2023

Charlie Hunnam Recalls 'Awkward' Meeting With George Lucas Before Losing 'Star Wars' Role

21 Savage Dragged Online Over His Response to Question About His Friendship With Drake
  • Dec 20, 2023

21 Savage Dragged Online Over His Response to Question About His Friendship With Drake

NBA Star Anthony Edwards Retracts Comments Telling IG Model to Get an Abortion With $100K Payoff
  • Dec 20, 2023

NBA Star Anthony Edwards Retracts Comments Telling IG Model to Get an Abortion With $100K Payoff

Most Read
Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare
Celebrity

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors

Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Matthew Perry 'Angry and Mean' on His Final Days Due to Testosterone Shots

Matthew Perry 'Angry and Mean' on His Final Days Due to Testosterone Shots

Jewel Hilariously Compares Her Bare Morning Face to '3 Miles of Bad Road'

Jewel Hilariously Compares Her Bare Morning Face to '3 Miles of Bad Road'

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

Taylor Swift Appears to Cuss Out After Travis Kelce Gets Pushed at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

Taylor Swift Appears to Cuss Out After Travis Kelce Gets Pushed at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game