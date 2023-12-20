NBA Star Anthony Edwards Retracts Comments Telling IG Model to Get an Abortion With $100K Payoff

Instagram Celebrity

The professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves speaks up after an Instagram model named Paige Jordae shares screenshots from their alleged text messages.

AceShowbiz - Anthony Edwards has broken his silence amid allegations that he told a woman to get an abortion. After a woman named Paige Jordae claimed he offered her $100,000 to terminate her pregnancy, the NBA star took to social media to retract his alleged remarks.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," the 22-year-old penned on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, December 18. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them."

Anthony went on to note that he's "handling my personal matters privately." The basketball shooting guard also emphasized that he "will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

Paige brought up the allegations by sharing screenshots of her alleged text messages with Anthony. In the exchange, she sent a positive pregnancy test and information about an upcoming doctor's visit, to which the athlete responded, "Hell naw I can't do this." He also reportedly told her, "Get a abortion lol."

Paige then told Anthony, "Honestly I had an abortion with my son around 2 years ago and I regret it everyday." The Timberwolves star, however, stayed with his stance by writing, "Man you can't force a kid in da world."

Screenshots showed that Anthony allegedly offered Paige $100,000 to get the abortion and then pressured her into sending him a video of herself taking the pills for proof. "You got the money now," he apparently wrote in a text asking her what "the hold up" was in sending the requested clip.

On November 27, Paige seemingly took the first dose of abortion pills and sent Anthony the footage. That same day, the Instagram model claimed the athlete sent her $100,000 in a wire transfer via JP Morgan & Chase.

