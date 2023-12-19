'The Voice' Recap: Top 5 of Season 24 Perform for the Last Time in Live Finale

NBC/Trae Patton TV

In the new episode of the long-running NBC series, Top 5 of season 24 hit the stage for the last time to sing a ballad and an uptempo song before the winner will be announced in the Tuesday episode.

Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - It's the Finale night. In the Monday, December 18 episode of "The Voice", Top 5 of season 24 hit the stage for the last time to sing a ballad and an uptempo song, before the winner will be announced in the Tuesday episode.

The night was kicked off with a performance by Jacquie Roar from Team Reba McEntire. She opted to sing "More Than a Feeling" for his uptempo track and Gwen Stefani told her that she's gotten "better and better and better." As for Reba, she said that Jacquie "went big" with that opening performance.

Following it up was Lila Forde from Team John Legend. She hit the stage to belt out "The Weight" and Gwen pointed out that Lila had "so much confidence." The coach added that she's rooting for Lila because she believed that Lila's skills are beyond what is presented on the show. John, meanwhile, praised Lila's "authenticity and musicality."

Mara Justine from Team Niall Horan performed next. Offering the first ballad performance, Mara sang "Turning Tables" and John called the performance "so striking and so beautiful." As for Niall, the coach stressed how much Mara had grown in the competition, adding that tonight's performance was "a big 'Voice' moment."

Huntley, another artist in Team Niall, later performed a rendition of "Another Love". Gwen told Huntley loved how he got emotional and "effortless" during the performance. Niall praised Huntley for always showing a different side of himself as an artist every week, adding that he "killed it" that night.

As for Ruby Leigh from Team Reba, she took the stage to sing "Suspicious Minds" for her uptempo song. Upon watching the performance, John praised Lila for her "remarkable" performance and raved about the "heft, maturity and power" in her voice. Reba agreed, saying that Lila was impressive during the performance.

Later, Jacquie returned to the stage to sing her ballad song, which was "Nights in White Satin". Gwen was rendered speechless by the performance, saying that the performance "was great and then got better and better." She also complimented Jacquie's breath control. The performance, meanwhile, got Reba emotional and praised Jacquie for the amazing performance.

For her second performance, Lila sang "Across the Universe". Niall praised Lila for staying true to herself and it was not easy to do in music. He also called Lila one of his favorite singer songwriters in the world currently and she's "special." John, meanwhile, thought that the performance was "heavenly, cinematic and transcendent."

Mara picked the big rock song "Piece of My Heart" for her last performance on the show, earning her a standing ovation. Reba dubbed Mara a "powerhouse" for her "fantastic" performance, adding that she's so talented. Niall said that Mara took it "out of the stratosphere" with the performance.

As for Ruby, she decided to sing the ballad "Desperado" as her last attempt to win people's hearts. Gwen noted that she "channels so well the intention of the song. Reba thought Ruby did great with the song choice, adding that Ruby knows what she's capable of.

Rounding out the night, Huntley returned to the stage to sing his uptempo song "Higher". John called Huntley "a pro" because he performed as if he's already used to singing in arenas. Niall was totally blown away by Huntley's performance, noting that it was a "euphoric" performance.

The results of season 24 finale of "The Voice" will be announced in the next episode on Tuesday, December 19.

