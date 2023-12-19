Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

Upon learning that his former fiancee has accepted the musician's wedding proposal, the 'Young and the Restless' alum does not shy away from giving his reactions via social media.

Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Max Ehrich has learned of Demi Lovato's engagement to Jute$. After finding out that his former fiancee has accepted the musician's wedding proposal, the actor portraying Fenmore Baldwin on "The Young and the Restless" could not help but react to the surprising news.

The 32-year-old actor went public with his reactions to Demi getting engaged to Jute$. In the comments section of an Instagram post, Max let out a crying face emoji. In a follow-up comment, he tagged Jute$' Instagram account and simply penned, "Let's fight."

Not stopping there, Max also voiced his thoughts on Demi's engagement ring from Jute$. He bluntly stated, "Anyway my ring was bigger, I hope you two stay sober together," adding folded hands and dove emojis.

Max's comments on the 31-year-old singer's engagement and ring were reshared via Instagram. Max was later bombarded with criticisms over his comments. One critic blasted him, "He's so unemployed and obsessed." Another pointed out, "The ring was bigger bc demi was the one who bought it."

Demi's engagement to Jute$ was confirmed by her representative on Sunday, December 17. The rep spilled that it was a "personal and intimate proposal" and the newly engaged couple soon headed to a restaurant in Los Angeles to celebrate the happy news with their families.

That same day, Jute$ took to social media to voice his excitement after getting a yes answer from Demi. In the caption of his Instagram post featuring photos from the special moment, he recalled, "Yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes."

The 26-year-old musician, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, went on to exclaim, "I can't imagine my life without you and thank god now i'll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i'm so in love with you (sic)."

In the wake of their engagement, it was revealed that Demi's loved ones "couldn't be happier for her." Speaking to Us Weekly on Monday, a source unveiled, "Demi's mom and sister are thrilled for her and Jute$. They've never seen Demi so happy with anybody before and they know she's going to make a beautiful bride. They haven't stopped seeing Demi smile since she and Jutes began dating."

As for Demi herself, the insider shared that the "Dancing With the Devil" singer "is ecstatic that she finally found" the love of her life. The insider noted that her relationship with Jute$ is "different from her past romances." The insider added, "Demi knew he was The One since they first started seeing each other."

Before dating Jute$, Demi was in a relationship with Max for a few months. They started their romance in March 2020 and got engaged in July that same year before calling it quits two months later.

