 

Bella Ramsey Hates Being Made to Feel 'Lesser' Than Adult Co-Stars

Bella Ramsey Hates Being Made to Feel 'Lesser' Than Adult Co-Stars
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Catherine Called Birdy' actress detests being 'patronized' as a young actor because it makes the 20-year-old star feel 'lesser or separate from the adult cast.'

  • Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bella Ramsey was left "patronised" as a child star. The 20-year-old star - who uses they/them pronouns - has said that they hated feeling "separate from the adult cast" because of restrictions placed on child stars.

"Being a kid actor, I didn't like the separation. The thing I hated the most was being patronised. I didn't like the fact that I could only be on set for a certain amount of time, and had to go and do tutoring. I get why the hours protections for child actors are phenomenally important - but I hated feeling like I was lesser or separate from the adult cast," Bella told The Independent.

Bella has always "got along better" with adults. The "Game of Thrones" star also feels that they've "grown up" in recent years. Bella said, "I wasn't intimidated by going onto a set with a load of people twice, three times my age."

  Editors' Pick

"As I've grown up, I've learnt that I have autonomy to stand up for myself and for other younger people that I work with now. I want to enable them to advocate for themselves in the way that people older than me taught me to advocate for myself!"

Bella ultimately feels that their "neurodivergence" has actually helped their career. The "Last of Us" star explained, "I wouldn't be an actor if it wasn't for my neurodivergence. It's just a part of me and it's incredibly helpful in terms of acting."

"One of my things is that I have insane levels of visual perception compared to all the other things. I've been watching people and absorbing everything since I was really young … all these characters that I play, there's an element of them that's already inside me because I've seen someone be that before."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mandy Moore Insists Returning to Work Has Saved Her From Depression After Giving Birth

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas
Related Posts
Bella Ramsey Was Reluctant to Grow Up

Bella Ramsey Was Reluctant to Grow Up

Bella Ramsey Reveals 'Anxiety' After Coming Out as Non-Binary

Bella Ramsey Reveals 'Anxiety' After Coming Out as Non-Binary

Bella Ramsey's Cereal and Orange Juice Breakfast Combo Sparks Debate

Bella Ramsey's Cereal and Orange Juice Breakfast Combo Sparks Debate

Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid

Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid

Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas
  • Dec 17, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Bella Ramsey Hates Being Made to Feel 'Lesser' Than Adult Co-Stars
  • Dec 17, 2023

Bella Ramsey Hates Being Made to Feel 'Lesser' Than Adult Co-Stars

Mandy Moore Insists Returning to Work Has Saved Her From Depression After Giving Birth
  • Dec 17, 2023

Mandy Moore Insists Returning to Work Has Saved Her From Depression After Giving Birth

Kanye West and Kid Cudi Squash Beef as They Share a Hug at 'Vultures' Event in Las Vegas
  • Dec 17, 2023

Kanye West and Kid Cudi Squash Beef as They Share a Hug at 'Vultures' Event in Las Vegas

Celebrities' Extravagant Christmas Decorations to Brighten Up the 2023 Holidays
  • Dec 17, 2023

Celebrities' Extravagant Christmas Decorations to Brighten Up the 2023 Holidays

Lil Baby Declares New Album Is 'Coming Soon,' Releases Two New Singles '350' and 'Crazy'
  • Dec 17, 2023

Lil Baby Declares New Album Is 'Coming Soon,' Releases Two New Singles '350' and 'Crazy'

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Teyana Taylor Seen Dancing Seductively With Victoria Monet Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce

Teyana Taylor Seen Dancing Seductively With Victoria Monet Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44