 

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Celebrity

The eldest Kardashian daughter is looking forward to spending a 'magical' Christmas with her drummer husband Travis Barker, their blended family, and their newborn baby boy.

  • Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is plotting an "extra special" Christmas for her baby boy. The 44-year-old beauty confirmed the birth of her son Rocky in November, and she's now determined to enjoy a memorable Christmas with her family.

"Kourtney and Travis [Barker, her husband] couldn't be more excited to spend their first Christmas with Rocky and all the kids. Kourtney is going to make this Christmas extra special and already started celebrating the season with an Elf on the Shelf for everybody, including her baby boy," a source told Us Weekly.

Kourtney has leaned on her husband and her older children for help with her Christmas preparations. The brunette beauty - who also has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - feels "blessed" to be surrounded by her family.

The insider added, "Travis and the kids have also been a huge help in decorating and shopping for gifts. Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It's a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed."

Kourtney underwent fetal surgery earlier this year amid fears for her son's life. The reality star wrote on Instagram at the time, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life."

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)."

