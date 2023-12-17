 

Mandy Moore Insists Returning to Work Has Saved Her From Depression After Giving Birth

The 'This Is Us' actress thinks she would have 'stressed out and had more anxiety' if she delayed her return to work a little longer after delivering her second child.

  • Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore was back to work just six weeks after giving birth to her baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has said that she just "rolled with it" after giving birth to her second son, Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, in October 2022.

"I think that made it easier somehow. It all happened so quickly that I wasn't able to really cognitively wrap my head around everything. I was like, 'Oh wait, I'm already in New York and we're shooting and I have a six-week-old baby,' " Mandy told PEOPLE when asked about her decision to shoot "Dr. Death" so soon after the birth.

Mandy suspects she would've felt even more "stressed" had she spent time dwelling on the situation. She said, "I think had it been planned a little, I would've stressed out and had more anxiety around it, but because it all just fell together so quickly and last minute, I sort of rolled with it."

Jennifer Morrison, the director of "Dr. Death", has praised Mandy - who also has Gus, two, with her husband Taylor Goldsmith - for her "professional" attitude. Jennifer explained that Mandy was totally "dedicated" to the project, even though she'd only recently given birth.

She said, "Dude, it was insane. She has a six-week-old baby, and you would never have known. She was so graceful, so professional. We never had a sense that she had had a baby except that she had this gorgeous child. She was so devoted."

Meanwhile, Mandy previously described her experience of motherhood as being "challenging and rewarding." The actress explained that motherhood has changed her outlook on life. Mandy told PEOPLE, "Being a mom has certainly made me aware of how challenging and rewarding motherhood is. It truly takes a village."

