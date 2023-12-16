Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Instagram Celebrity

While the 'Only Murders in the Building' star shares a picture of her locking lips with her boyfriend, the record producer gives a shout-out to the actress in a new video.

Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Benny Blanco couldn't help gushing over Selena Gomez. A week after the singer/actress confirmed their relationship, the record producer has dropped a sweet shout-out to his girlfriend in a new video.

In the clip which started circulating online on Friday, December 15, Benny was cooking with a woman who brought up his "super hot girlfriend." Apparently shy, he initially said, "We're not talking about this," before saying to the camera, "She's perfect."

In the meantime, Selena has unveiled new pictures of her with Benny. On late Thursday, the 31-year-old posted on her Instagram page several photos capturing her "favorite moments" in New York. One of the snaps featured her locking lips with Benny. Another image showed her smiling while Benny wrapped his hands around her as the couple posed with friends.

Selena also included a photo from Taylor Swift's recent 34th birthday celebration, showing the birthday girl flashing a big smile while holding a glass of wine and sitting in front of her birthday cake. "New York, my favorite moments w you this week," the "Wolves" songstress captioned the carousel of images.

Selena confirmed she's dating Benny via social media last week. She wrote on Instagram, "He is my absolute everything in my heart. He [has] been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end." She even defended their relationship amid the backlash.

Recently, it was reported that Selena's family "absolutely" gave a seal of approval to her boyfriend, whom she has dated for six months now. "Selena hasn't felt this happy about anybody she's dated in a really long time. Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she's dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn't wait to reveal they were together," a source told Us Weekly. The so-called insider further explained, "Selena's family absolutely approves of this relationship and they're thrilled to see her so happy and in love."

