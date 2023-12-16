 

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

In a new interview conducted ahead of New Year's Eve, the 'Who Are You When I'm Not Looking' hitmaker candidly declares that he has not 'managed to stop drinking yet.'

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton has opened up about his attempts in getting sober. While admitting that it's been "hard" to cut back on drinking, the "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking" hitmaker revealed his New Year's resolution.

The 47-year-old country singer explained the reason why he hasn't been sober yet in a new interview published on Thursday, December 14. Speaking to Rachel Smith from Entertainment Tonight, he said, "I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard."

Blake went on to say, "I mean, it's a resolution though." He then stressed, "And I'll say it again right now, that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

During the chat, the "Some Beach" singer shared his plan to spend the upcoming New Year's Eve with his wife and singer Gwen Stefani. He told the outlet, "If we're at home during New Year's Eve, we're probably going to bed before it even happens."

  Editors' Pick

Aside from his laid-back activity, Blake is set to take the stage at "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" on New Year's Eve. In addition to him, other famous stars are slated to perform. Among them are Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen as well as Trace Adkins.

About his upcoming performance, Blake told ET during the same chat, "You know, when this came up in conversation I told my manager I go, 'Man, I will do it if we can get Trace to come down ... there's nobody more fun for me to be around than Trace Adkins.' No, way more fun."

Elsewhere in the interview, Blake recalled one of his New Year's Eve experiences with his fellow singer. "I'm trying to remember the year but Adam Levine actually came and stayed with me in Oklahoma, the one and only time he ever came and stayed with me at my house in Oklahoma," he recounted.

The former coach of "The Voice" additionally elaborated, "It was New Year's Eve, like maybe the second or third season of 'The Voice'. He came and stayed. The things that we did to him. Have you ever seen the movie 'Deliverance'? You should watch it. Well, he hasn't been back."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Whoopi Goldberg Gets Standing Ovation From 'Color Purple' Cast Amid Alleged Beef With Oprah Winfrey
Related Posts
Blake Shelton Notices 'Different Side' of Gwen Stefani After Living Country Life

Blake Shelton Notices 'Different Side' of Gwen Stefani After Living Country Life

Blake Shelton Feels Good to Spend More Time With Gwen Stefani After Leaving 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton Feels Good to Spend More Time With Gwen Stefani After Leaving 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship

Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship

Blake Shelton 'Hates' Leaving Wife Gwen Stefani at Home Amid Bad Weathers in California

Blake Shelton 'Hates' Leaving Wife Gwen Stefani at Home Amid Bad Weathers in California

Latest News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unveil 2023 Holiday Card
  • Dec 16, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unveil 2023 Holiday Card

Sharon Osbourne Reveals 'The Worst' Plastic Surgery She's Ever Done
  • Dec 16, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Reveals 'The Worst' Plastic Surgery She's Ever Done

Whoopi Goldberg Gets Standing Ovation From 'Color Purple' Cast Amid Alleged Beef With Oprah Winfrey
  • Dec 16, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg Gets Standing Ovation From 'Color Purple' Cast Amid Alleged Beef With Oprah Winfrey

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution
  • Dec 16, 2023

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing
  • Dec 16, 2023

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Tara Reid Thinks Ex Tom Brady Is a Changed Man Now: 'He's Cocky Now'
  • Dec 16, 2023

Tara Reid Thinks Ex Tom Brady Is a Changed Man Now: 'He's Cocky Now'

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors