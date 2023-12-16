Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

In a new interview conducted ahead of New Year's Eve, the 'Who Are You When I'm Not Looking' hitmaker candidly declares that he has not 'managed to stop drinking yet.'

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton has opened up about his attempts in getting sober. While admitting that it's been "hard" to cut back on drinking, the "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking" hitmaker revealed his New Year's resolution.

The 47-year-old country singer explained the reason why he hasn't been sober yet in a new interview published on Thursday, December 14. Speaking to Rachel Smith from Entertainment Tonight, he said, "I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard."

Blake went on to say, "I mean, it's a resolution though." He then stressed, "And I'll say it again right now, that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

During the chat, the "Some Beach" singer shared his plan to spend the upcoming New Year's Eve with his wife and singer Gwen Stefani. He told the outlet, "If we're at home during New Year's Eve, we're probably going to bed before it even happens."

Aside from his laid-back activity, Blake is set to take the stage at "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" on New Year's Eve. In addition to him, other famous stars are slated to perform. Among them are Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen as well as Trace Adkins.

About his upcoming performance, Blake told ET during the same chat, "You know, when this came up in conversation I told my manager I go, 'Man, I will do it if we can get Trace to come down ... there's nobody more fun for me to be around than Trace Adkins.' No, way more fun."

Elsewhere in the interview, Blake recalled one of his New Year's Eve experiences with his fellow singer. "I'm trying to remember the year but Adam Levine actually came and stayed with me in Oklahoma, the one and only time he ever came and stayed with me at my house in Oklahoma," he recounted.

The former coach of "The Voice" additionally elaborated, "It was New Year's Eve, like maybe the second or third season of 'The Voice'. He came and stayed. The things that we did to him. Have you ever seen the movie 'Deliverance'? You should watch it. Well, he hasn't been back."

