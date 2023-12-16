 

Selena Gomez's Family Support Her Romance With Benny Blanco

Cover Images/BauerGriffin/Faye's Visio
Selena's loved ones reportedly approve of her new relationship and the 'Only Murder in the Building' star 'hasn't felt this happy about anybody she's dated in a really long time.'

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez's family "absolutely" give the nod to her relationship with Benny Blanco. The 31-year-old singer recently confirmed that she's dating the record producer, and Selena is reportedly feeling happier than she has done in a "really long time."

"Selena hasn't felt this happy about anybody she's dated in a really long time. Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she's dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn't wait to reveal they were together," a source told Us Weekly.

Selena's family are also enthusiastic about her new romance. The insider explained, "Selena's family absolutely approves of this relationship and they're thrilled to see her so happy and in love."

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this month, Selena took to social media to reveal that she's dating the 35-year-old producer. She wrote on Instagram, "He is my absolute everything in my heart. He [has] been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

Last year, meanwhile, Selena revealed that she was prepared to risk heartbreak in the pursuit of love. The chart-topping star explained that she remained determined to find love, despite her previous setbacks.

Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber, Zedd, and The Weeknd - told the "On Purpose" podcast, "I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love. But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself - an armour if you will - and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."

The brunette beauty explained that she was willing to take some risks in her love life. She said, "Of course there are days that I feel so far away. But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all."

