Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

Doubling down on his previous claims, Brother Bilal also calls out Jada Pinkett Smith over her bluff and accuses the actress of being a 'drug addict' in a new interview with Tasha K.

Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brother Bilal isn't done making bombshell claims about the Smiths. Sitting down for a new interview with Tasha K., the man, who claims to be Will Smith's former friend and assistant, has doubled down on his previous statement that the actor had sex with Duane Martin.

"The reason Will, the reason Jada responded, they know its true," he said in a clip of the interview. Noting that the Oscar winner had never responded to other rumors before, he claimed, "Will had never responded. And they responded in less than 9 hours. He knows what I saw in that dressing room."

Brother then called out Jada Pinkett Smith over her bluff. "She did this to try to scare me," he said, but he insisted that he's not afraid. He went on threatening to unleash the receipt, challenging the actress to sue him. "Jada listen, in 2 weeks, if you don't sue me in two weeks, if Tasha K will have me, I'm back here and I'm dropping evidence. Period," he said.

"You said I extorted you, you said it was a money shakedown. You know what you said were untrue," Brother continued, before accusing Jada of being a drug addict. "Let's get into a little more of it. Jada, you a bald head liar and a drug addict," he said, prompting Tasha to gasp in shock.

"You told the world you were gonna sue me," Brother remarked, "It's been more than two weeks. So Jada I'm giving you two more weeks to sue me." Apparently angry because Jada accused him of extortion attempt, he added, "You assassinate my character."

Brother then warned that he will spill details about "all the sex parties" and "all the salacious stuff you've done and hurt other people."

Brother claimed in a previous interview with Tasha that he caught Will hooking up with fellow actor Duane. "I opened the door to Duane's dressing room, and that's when I see Duane having anal sex with Will," he alleged. "There was a couch, and Will was bent over the couch, and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there."

Following his claims, Will's rep issued a statement which read, "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false." Meanwhile, Jada said on "The Breakfast Club", "And this is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown, that didn't work. We're gonna take legal action."

You can share this post!