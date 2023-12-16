 

Tara Reid Thinks Ex Tom Brady Is a Changed Man Now: 'He's Cocky Now'

Tara Reid Thinks Ex Tom Brady Is a Changed Man Now: 'He's Cocky Now'
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 48-year-old 'American Pie' actress recalls the 'fun' time when she used to date the former NFL star, noting that he was 'cool' and 'used to laugh' at the time.

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tara Reid's romance with Tom Brady was "fun." The 48-year-old star briefly dated Tom, 46, prior to her engagement to Carson Daly in 2000, and Tara has now revealed that they had a good time together, even though it was "nothing serious."

She told Bustle magazine, "We'd just see each other on and off. It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We'd go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool."

Despite this, Tara believes Tom's personality has changed since they dated. She shared, "He's all skinny now. He's so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he's so cocky now."

  Editors' Pick

Tara also suggested that social media and smartphones have changed the landscape for celebrities. The actress said, "It was a different time. We used to go out, do whatever we wanted - then bam. It just changed so fast."

Meanwhile, Tom announced his split from Gisele Bundchen via a social media statement last year. The retired sports star, who has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife, as well as Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan, took to Instagram to explain that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele explained that they had simply "grown apart" as people. The model, who was married to Tom between 2009 and 2022, wrote in her own statement, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing
Related Posts
Tara Reid Stuns in Sheer Dress at 48th Birthday Party After Being Body-Shamed

Tara Reid Stuns in Sheer Dress at 48th Birthday Party After Being Body-Shamed

Tara Reid Blames 'Getting a Little Older and Fragile' for Her Skinnier Look

Tara Reid Blames 'Getting a Little Older and Fragile' for Her Skinnier Look

Tara Reid Insists She Doesn't Have Eating Disorders: 'That's Not Gonna Happen'

Tara Reid Insists She Doesn't Have Eating Disorders: 'That's Not Gonna Happen'

Tara Reid Feels 'Judged' for Not Being Married and Having Kids

Tara Reid Feels 'Judged' for Not Being Married and Having Kids

Latest News
Tara Reid Thinks Ex Tom Brady Is a Changed Man Now: 'He's Cocky Now'
  • Dec 16, 2023

Tara Reid Thinks Ex Tom Brady Is a Changed Man Now: 'He's Cocky Now'

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live
  • Dec 16, 2023

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair
  • Dec 16, 2023

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame
  • Dec 16, 2023

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame

6ix9ine Bails Girlfriend Out of Jail Despite Arrest for Physical Altercation With Rapper
  • Dec 16, 2023

6ix9ine Bails Girlfriend Out of Jail Despite Arrest for Physical Altercation With Rapper

Kanye West Yells 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!' During Anti-Semitic Rant at Las Vegas Event
  • Dec 16, 2023

Kanye West Yells 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!' During Anti-Semitic Rant at Las Vegas Event

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke