 

Kylie Jenner Seen Sneaking Into Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' Premiere in L.A.

The 26-year-old cosmetics mogul and TV personality shows subtle support for her actor boyfriend at the premiere event for his new movie 'Wonka' in Los Angeles.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - More details about Kylie Jenner's subtle support for her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet have emerged online. A new video caught a glimpse of the cosmetics mogul and TV personality attending the premiere event for his new movie "Wonka" in Los Angeles on Sunday night, December 10.

Opting to avoid the spotlight, the 26-year-old star of "The Kardashians", who was joined by her mom Kris Jenner, decided not to walk the red carpet that night. Instead, a video obtained by TMZ spotted Kylie sneaking into the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood just in time for the screening.

For the outing, the Khy founder was twinning with her boyfriend. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was pictured arriving at the venue in an all-black outfit which consisted of a sheer top with a tight maxi skirt. The mom of two attempted to go low-key as she accessorized herself with dark sunglasses and a fuzzy purse.

A source told E! News that Kylie and Timothee were seen getting "very cozy" at the event. It was also said that Kylie and Kris were seemingly "loving the movie."

As for Timothee, the "Dune: Part Two" actor opted for an all-black snakeskin ensemble. The 27-year-old Oscar nominee seemed to have a blast at the premiere as he took some selfies with fans and posed for photographers solo. At one point, he was joined by co-stars Hugh Grant and Keegan-Michael Key.

Kylie and Timothee, who confirmed their romance in September, reportedly grow stronger day by day. Earlier this month, an informant said that the actor was "in awe" of his girlfriend and "everything she is accomplishing."

"He is very supportive of her career and she of his," the source further claimed, adding, "They both try to attend important events for each other. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused." It was also said that the Kardashian-Jenner family "love[s]" the "Little Women (2019)" star as they think he is "very good" for Kylie.

