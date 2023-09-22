 

Kylie Jenner Uses Her Selfie With New Beau Timothee Chalamet as Phone Wallpaper

Cover Images/Robert Bell
While at Prada's show at Milan Fashion Week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder accidentally reveals her adorable phone lock screen featuring the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Love is indeed in the air for Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. While at Prada's show at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, September 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder accidentally revealed her adorable phone lock screen that featured the "Wonka" actor.

In a picture taken by Elle Mexico, "The Kardashians" star could be seen staring into camera as she put on her Prada shades. As she held her phone in one of her hands, the image also captured the phone's wallpaper which was apparently a selfie of Timothee giving Kylie a sweet kiss on the cheek.

While it's unclear if Kylie was aware of the accidental revelation, some fans accused the star of doing it in purpose. "It's screaming for attention," one person wrote in an Instagram comment. "Now You know she did that on purpose," another user echoed the sentiment." Some others, meanwhile, called the pair a "cute" couple.

The adorable lock screen aside, Kylie turned heads at the fashion event. The beauty mogul looked stunning in a black turtleneck dress from the Italian fashion house, which she paired with a silver chain-link skirt. She completed her style with a pair of pointed black pumps.

As for her hair, the mom of two opted to pull her raven tresses back into a loose updo. She also went with a soft glam look, featuring baby pink blush and a slick of lip gloss.

Previously, it was said that Kylie and Timothee had been enjoying a "fun and uncomplicated" relationship after the couple went public with their relationship at the final Los Angeles stop on Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance World Tour". "They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy," an insider shared with PEOPLE. "He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids."

"He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie," the source went on saying. "She likes that he is a private guy."

The couple made headlines after they were spotted making out at Beyonce's sold-out concert. Not stopping there, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and the "Call Me by Your Name" actor later brought their romance to the U.S. Open when they watched the men's singles championship match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday, September 10.

