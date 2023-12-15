Julia Fox Embraces Dominatrix Roots at New York Party

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

The 'Uncut Gems' star turns heads when she hits up Richardson Mag's party in New York, Manhattan where she shows off her perky derriere in racy black leather.

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox returned to her dominatrix roots at a New York party. The "Uncut Gems" star turned heads when she hit up a New York party as she showed off her perky derriere in racy black leather.

The 33-year-old attended Richardson Mag's party in Manhattan for its A11: The Agency Issue Powered which was hosted by Pornhub. For the bash, Julia stole the show with her white bottoms that was cut high enough to display her perky derriere. The former girlfriend of Kanye West paired the look with a loose-fitting black leather top and a towering pair of matching platforms.

As for her makeup, the actress went with her signature bold eyeliner while styling her hair in luxuriously bouncy waves. In addition to Julia, other party-goers like Richie Shazam and Emma Fujiko showed up at the soiree in bondage gear.

Prior to this, Julia detailed her dominatrix past in her memoir "Down the Drain". During her appearance on "The View", she further shared, "I think prior to that, I just had really low self-esteem. You could tell me I was beautiful and this, but I would always think, 'They want something from me.' I was already very jaded, even as a young teenager."

The mom of one went on saying that she started seeing her worth when she could make money off her beauty. She also noted that the job was the one thing that inspired her to be an actor.

She explained, "A lot of it is role play, a lot of it is cosplay. So really, that's where eI learned to act," adding that she'd have "5 clients in a day and each one of them [would want] something different." She continued, "One wants the mean popular girl in school, one wants a nun, one wants a neglectful mother. I had all the costumes ready," prompting co-host Ana Navarro to joke, "That's 50 Shades of Julia!"

