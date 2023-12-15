Sam Ryder Resorts to 'Damage-Control Video' After Scrapping 'You're Christmas to Me' Visuals

Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen Music

The 34-year-old singer confirms that fans will never see the original short film that reportedly featured him being dressed up as Wizzard's frontman Roy Wood.

AceShowbiz - Sam Ryder had to make a "damage-control video" after scrapping the promo for "You're Christmas to Me". The 34-year-old singer refused to confirm reports he originally dressed up as Wizzard frontman Roy Wood, who is best known for festive classic "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day", in the music video for his latest single, but he admitted "no one will ever see" the original short film and an alternative had to be put together at the "very last minute."

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "We ain't said anything, I can't confirm or deny. All I can say is, no one will ever see it, because of reasons beyond our control. But there is another video coming that we had to do very last minute. It's a damage-control video. I made it in about eight hours. But the original, I can't confirm it even exists."

While Sam didn't explain why he had to get rid of the original video, it has been suggested Roy may not have been happy about it. Meanwhile, the "Space Man" singer feels "blessed" to have a very busy 2024 ahead of him.

He said, "We've got album number two that we're writing, it's gonna be coming out. We don't get much Christmas holiday on this team. We're gonna be working up until the 23rd I think. And then we're off again on January 6 for the Emmys. 'Fought + Lost' is nominated for an Emmy. So fingers crossed for that. And yeah, festival season is gonna be bonkers. It's just a year full of blessings."

While Sam is in the running for Christmas number one, he recently backed The Pogues and Kirsty McCall's classic festive hit 'Fairytale of New York' to take the top spot following the death of frontman Shane MacGowan.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, "I've got love in my heart for the 'Fairytale of New York' situation. That's never got to Number One and that would be a gorgeous moment, especially now Shane MacGowan's left us. There's a lot of tragedy wrapped up in that song - two gorgeous voices no longer with us and taken too soon. That's me taking a lovely romantic view on it."

