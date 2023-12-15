Yvette Nicole Brown Announces Engagement to Anthony Davis

Cover Images/Ryan Hartford Celebrity

The former 'Community' star explained on 'The View' that she and Anthony have known each other for decades but only recently reconnected after her mother died in 2021.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order to Yvette Nicole Brown. When guest-hosting "The View" on Tuesday, December 12, the "Community" alum revealed that she's gotten engaged to Anthony Davis.

"I have some news and I heard that The View is the place to announce things like this," the 52-year-old said. After she added, "I'm engaged," other hosts and the audience burst out into applause.

Yvette then showed off her diamond engagement ring on her finger and pointed out that her fiance was in the audience. Anthony later gushed, "She's just the most beautiful person in the world."

Yvette explained that she and Anthony have known each other for decades but only recently reconnected after her mother died in 2021. "We've known each other since we were in our 20s. We were in an acting class together at church years ago," she disclosed.

"He's an amazing actor, by the way. Anthony Davis, everybody," the actress further gushed. "He was married at the time, and we were platonic friends, and then we lost touch for a few years."

Noting that her reunion with Anthony took place "after he divorced," Yvette added that she believes her late mother may have played a role in their romance. "I feel like my mom and his mom kind of did it... He's just wonderful … he's a nice man, you guys. He's a nice, kind, loving man."

Of the proposal, Yvette divulged that it happened when they were visiting her hometown of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, where she was honored with an auditorium named after her at her alma mater. "We were celebrating that, and then [Davis] gave me a [lottery scratch card] and the scratcher said, 'Will you marry me?' " she recalled. "I thought I was going to win some money and I won a man!"

