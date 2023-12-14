Sheryl Underwood Envisions Herself as 'a Baby Kardashian' After Major Weight Loss

Cover Images/Abby Grant Celebrity

The talk show host, who admits to using Wegovy in addition to working out to achieve her slimmer figure, also talks about the challenge to fit into her old clothes after losing 100 pounds.

AceShowbiz - Sheryl Underwood may be able to keep up with the Kardashians soon. The comedian/actress has jokingly compared herself to the women of the famous clan, who are famous for their bootylicious figures, after losing 100 ponds.

In an interview with The Messenger, the talk show host gushed about her major weight loss. "I'm about three different sizes because I still got a booty. But here's the bad part - you know how those girls have the hourglass? I'm almost to the hourglass. I'm almost a baby Kardashian. Let me say that. I'm almost a baby Kardashian," she joked.

The former "The Talk" co-host went on detailing how her body has changed so much. "I've lost shoe sizes," she said in the interview published on Wednesday, December 13. "I was wearing [size] eight or nine, and now I'm down below some [size] sevens."

"My booty is still a 10/12. Above my waist, I'm like 6/8," the 60-year-old went on claiming, before lamenting, "The sad part [is that] all the clothes that you love, you can't wear. Like one time, my shoe fell off because my foot was little. I was trying to walk out, and my shoe fell off."

Sheryl, who has admitted to using Wegovy in addition to working out to achieve her slimmer figure, explained why she felt the need to be honest about her weight-loss journey. "I think I did my job because a lot of people were not being truthful about it. 'I went to the gym. I just stopped eating carbs.' OK, if that's the story you want to tell, that's cool," she said, referring to fellow celebrities who have denied using injectable like Wegovy or Ozempic to lose weight.

"I just kept seeing all these people that - one week you look this way, and the next week you look this way - so I felt I had to," she added. "Not because I was afraid of it. I wanted to be honest."

The Daytime Emmy winner, who once weighed 250 pounds and suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, also revealed the positive impact of her new lifestyle on her health. She shared, "I no longer have to take medicine for [type 2] diabetes, hypertension or any high-blood-pressure medicine. I am now getting in the gym. I want to tone up and shape this body. So I want people to go on this journey with me. And there are a lot of men and women. It's people here that I'm like, 'I see you!' "

