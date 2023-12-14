 

Anthony Anderson Tapped to Host Emmy Awards on FOX

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
TV

The 'Black-ish' star has been named as the host for the upcoming three-hour ceremony, which will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 15, 2024.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anthony Anderson has been chosen to host the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The "Black-ish" star was named as the host for the upcoming three-hour ceremony, which will take place on January 15, 2024, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love - dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there's no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards," Anderson said in a statement.

The "Law & Order" alum went on to joke, "When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can't wait to be part of the biggest night in television."

  Editors' Pick

Of the decision, Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment, said, "After Anthony hosted our upcoming show, 'We Are Family', we knew he'd be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys. Anthony's known for his humor, heart and spontaneity, so he's sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they'll never forget."

"Anthony is a multi-talented performer and a great friend to the Television Academy," said Academy Chair Frank Scherma. "We are thrilled that he is hosting what promises to be a rich celebration of the year's outstanding television, as well as 75 years of Emmys excellence!"

Emmys announced its nominations for the 2023 award show in July. "Succession" leads the pack with a whooping 27 nominations. "The Last of Us", "The White Lotus" and "Ted Lasso" also earn several nods.

The 75th Emmy Awards was initially intended to take place in September. The award-giving event, however, was later pushed back to January 15 due to strikes from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

