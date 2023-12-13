Ice Spice Sparks Chatter With Her Bareface Picture

Instagram Celebrity

The 23-year-old 'Barbie World' femcee earns mixed responses after a picture of her without makeup hit the web with some people making fun of her appearance.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - A new photo of hip-hop sensation Ice Spice went viral online. The 23-year-old "Barbie World" femcee sparked social media debate after a picture of her without makeup hit the web earlier this week with some people mocking her appearance.

It started when a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a snap of the Bronx star going barefaced. "Ice Spice no makeup on idk how to feel anymore [broken heart emoji]," the user wrote alongside an unflattering picture of Ice.

A picture of Ice Spice without makeup went viral.

The tweet quickly caught people's attention as it earned mixed responses from Internet users. Some people trolled the "Boy's a Liar Pt.2" hitmaker as one person compared her appearance to Roger the alien from "American Dad!". One other joked, "this is why Drake unfollowed her."

Another hater wrote, "People say she's an industry plant but she really needed a hair transplant." One comment, meanwhile, read, "forehead with the size of atlanta airport," with one other rudely saying, "she got that down syndrome face."

However, a lot of users put the first user on blast to defend Ice. "lol CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER… Yall never been with a girl fr. Yall never made a girl comfortable menough to be herself around you. Yall never been with a lightskin girl during winter," one fumed.

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there's someone for everyone out there, whether we like it or not," another fan pointed out. "Yall cry over women not caring about men's mental health but yall post stupid s**t like this gtfo," someone else added.

Ice has yet to comment on the trolling, but she previously fired back at someone who compared her to someone with Down syndrome. Back in June, the "In Ha Mood" spitter reacted to a troll who made a nasty joke by posting a side-by-side picture of her and a girl with Down syndrome.

"U thought u ate but my sis cute asf," she replied. Fans quickly showed support to the young raptress with Twitter sensation @kirawontmiss saying, "You know you made it when you have people hating for no reason," to which Ice replied, "Thx kira."

