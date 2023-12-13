Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink

Cover Images/Faye's Vision/Janet Mayer TV

The CNN journalist can't help but give his spontaneous reaction upon learning that the 'CBS Mornings' co-host asks the 'Watch What Happens Live' host about his preference in the bedroom.

AceShowbiz - Anderson Cooper had a spontaneous reaction to Gayle King's hilarious question to Andy Cohen. The CNN journalist could not help but spit out his drink shortly upon learning that the "CBS Mornings" co-host asked about his preference in the bedroom to the "Watch What Happens Live" host.

When making an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" as a guest alongside 68-year-old Gayle, 56-year-old Anderson played a quick-fire interview game. During the fun game, he received plenty of raunchy questions from the show's 55-year-old host, Andy.

At one point, Andy asked if Anderson would bring "a third into the bedroom." In response, Anderson simply said, "No," and shook his head a little. Andy teasefully asked, "Oh, really?" prompting Anderson, Gayle and the packed audience to burst into laughter. Andy continued, "I forgot we are on TV."

Elsewhere in the episode, Gayle appeared curious and asked, "Andy, can I ask why you know that Anderson is open to threesomes in the bedroom?" In the meantime, Anderson could be seen taking a glass of drink and putting it close to his mouth. Shocked by Gayle's question, Anderson spit out the drink, which appeared to be soda, all over a carpet on the floor at the show's studio.

Anderson then stated, "Sorry, I’m sorry," while placing the glass back on a table behind him. Gayle asked if Anderson was "okay" before he assured her that he was fine. He went on to wipe the carpet with one of his hands while looking straight at Andy. Answering Gayle's question, Andy said, "Just because. Mother's intuition."

A short video from the show was later uploaded via YouTube, leading viewers to voice their thoughts on Anderson's spontaneous reaction. In the comments section, one in particular penned, "It is so rare to see a genuine spit take, but when it's there....HILARIOUS!"

Another joined in, "Andy was MOR TI FIED. That was incredible. Anderson just suffers through the torment, they are such a hilarious duo." A third gushed, "This was absolute television GOLD!!!" A fourth suggested, "Somebody turn that into a meme," adding a laughing emoji.

