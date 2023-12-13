 

Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink

Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink
Cover Images/Faye's Vision/Janet Mayer
TV

The CNN journalist can't help but give his spontaneous reaction upon learning that the 'CBS Mornings' co-host asks the 'Watch What Happens Live' host about his preference in the bedroom.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anderson Cooper had a spontaneous reaction to Gayle King's hilarious question to Andy Cohen. The CNN journalist could not help but spit out his drink shortly upon learning that the "CBS Mornings" co-host asked about his preference in the bedroom to the "Watch What Happens Live" host.

When making an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" as a guest alongside 68-year-old Gayle, 56-year-old Anderson played a quick-fire interview game. During the fun game, he received plenty of raunchy questions from the show's 55-year-old host, Andy.

At one point, Andy asked if Anderson would bring "a third into the bedroom." In response, Anderson simply said, "No," and shook his head a little. Andy teasefully asked, "Oh, really?" prompting Anderson, Gayle and the packed audience to burst into laughter. Andy continued, "I forgot we are on TV."

Elsewhere in the episode, Gayle appeared curious and asked, "Andy, can I ask why you know that Anderson is open to threesomes in the bedroom?" In the meantime, Anderson could be seen taking a glass of drink and putting it close to his mouth. Shocked by Gayle's question, Anderson spit out the drink, which appeared to be soda, all over a carpet on the floor at the show's studio.

  Editors' Pick

Anderson then stated, "Sorry, I’m sorry," while placing the glass back on a table behind him. Gayle asked if Anderson was "okay" before he assured her that he was fine. He went on to wipe the carpet with one of his hands while looking straight at Andy. Answering Gayle's question, Andy said, "Just because. Mother's intuition."

A short video from the show was later uploaded via YouTube, leading viewers to voice their thoughts on Anderson's spontaneous reaction. In the comments section, one in particular penned, "It is so rare to see a genuine spit take, but when it's there....HILARIOUS!"

Another joined in, "Andy was MOR TI FIED. That was incredible. Anderson just suffers through the torment, they are such a hilarious duo." A third gushed, "This was absolute television GOLD!!!" A fourth suggested, "Somebody turn that into a meme," adding a laughing emoji.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show

Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home
Related Posts
Gayle King Fires Back at People Who Try to Downplay Harry and Meghan Paparazzi Car Chase

Gayle King Fires Back at People Who Try to Downplay Harry and Meghan Paparazzi Car Chase

Gayle King Gets Concerned Over Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' 'Messy' Affair

Gayle King Gets Concerned Over Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' 'Messy' Affair

Gayle King Tries to Make Peace With the Positive Result of Her COVID-19 Tests

Gayle King Tries to Make Peace With the Positive Result of Her COVID-19 Tests

Gayle King Collapses to the Floor After Learning of Her False Positive COVID-19 Test

Gayle King Collapses to the Floor After Learning of Her False Positive COVID-19 Test

Latest News
Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink
  • Dec 13, 2023

Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink

Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show
  • Dec 13, 2023

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender
  • Dec 13, 2023

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7
  • Dec 13, 2023

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

Most Read
Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
TV

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

'The Voice' Recap: Top 9 Artists Perform Fan-Chosen Songs for Semi-Finals

'The Voice' Recap: Top 9 Artists Perform Fan-Chosen Songs for Semi-Finals

Claire Foy Quit 'The Crown' to Keep Herself Sane

Claire Foy Quit 'The Crown' to Keep Herself Sane

'VPR' Season 11 Trailer: 'Ridiculous' Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Long-Held Secret Hookup

'VPR' Season 11 Trailer: 'Ridiculous' Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Long-Held Secret Hookup

Jennifer Aniston Rejected Intimacy Coordinator During Jon Hamm Sex Scene in 'Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston Rejected Intimacy Coordinator During Jon Hamm Sex Scene in 'Morning Show'

'The White Lotus' Season 3 to 'Blow People's Minds' With Special 'Treat'

'The White Lotus' Season 3 to 'Blow People's Minds' With Special 'Treat'

David Hyde Pierce Explains Decision to Turn Down 'Frasier' Revival

David Hyde Pierce Explains Decision to Turn Down 'Frasier' Revival

'The Voice' Recap: 5 Season 24 Finalists Announced on Semi-Finals Results Show

'The Voice' Recap: 5 Season 24 Finalists Announced on Semi-Finals Results Show

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7