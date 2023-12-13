 

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour
The 'Material Girl' hitmaker is documented striking a pose on a bathtub in a luxury bathroom while wearing a black leather top with a low-cut design and a pair of tights.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna has proven that she is aging like a fine wine. The "Material Girl" hitmaker struck provocative poses in never-before-seen pictures from her "European photo dump" amid her busy schedule due to her "Celebration Tour".

On Tuesday, December 12, the 65-year-old Queen of Pop made use of her Instagram page to upload a clip featuring the racy snaps. In one of the photos, she could be seen showing off her cleavage in an all-black ensemble, including a sleeveless black leather top that came with a plunging neckline and an off-the-shoulder design.

Madonna also sported a pair of black fishnet tights, black high leather boots that had towering heels, matching hat and a pair of matching leather gloves, which were long enough to cover her upper arms. To enhance the look, she put on a sparkling silver choker-like necklace and a pair of earrings. She styled her long blonde hair into several braids.

The "Like a Virgin" singer was pictured striking a pose while sitting on top of a white bathtub in a luxury bathroom. While still wearing the same outfit, she spreaded both of her legs and placed one of them on the tub. In the meantime, she covered her eyes with the black hat as she tilted her head downward.

The same video documented Madonna rocking a similar yet different all-black outfit. For this particular look, she opted to wear a black leather corset top, which had a very low-cut design, cross necklace and a pair of sheer black lace gloves as well as matching sunglasses. She was filmed lying on a red sofa at what appeared to be a bar.

In the footage, the "Like a Prayer" songstress was also seen having a blast with her children and posed for pictures with some of them. Along with the clip, she penned in the caption of the post, "European photo dump." Adding a red apple emoji, she went on to write, "See you tomorrow in The Big Apple !"

Madonna has been on the road for her "Celebration Tour". She kicked off the tour on October 14 in London after postponing a number of dates following hospitalization in June due to a serious bacterial infection that caused lung and kidney failure. She will next perform in Brooklyn, New York for a three-day concert.

