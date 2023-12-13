 

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party
Cover Images/Sandro Barbosa
Celebrity

The 'Jesus Is King' rhymer has shocked fans with his outrageous hood that resembles the infamous KKK outfit when celebrating the release of his new studio album 'Vultures'.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is being blasted as sick for wearing a black version of a KKK-style hood. The controversy-mired rapper, 46, who has been dumped from his money-spinning brand deals over his anti-Semitic outbursts, wore the shock outfit to his "Vultures" album listening party on Monday, December 11.

Initially showing up to the do, dubbed the "Vultures Rave", with a garment covering his face, dad-of-four Kanye later changed into the dark pointy black hood as the title track for the album played.

In the song, Kanye addresses allegations of his past anti-Semitic behaviour, rapping, "How I'm anti-Semitic?", along with a stream of abuse. His critics have since flooded social media to brand him "sick" and "disgusting," with others saying he is an "anti-Semite."

Others dismissed a theory Kanye was satirising white supremacy with his outfit.

More critics slated the face Kanye's daughter North, 10, whom he had with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 43, was at the event and at one point joined him on stage.

  Editors' Pick

His and Kim's daughter Chicago, five, and son Saint, eight, were also in attendance and were spotted in the crowd with the rapper's new wife, Bianca Censori, 28. It appears Kanye and Kim's youngest child, four-year-old son Psalm, did not attend the party.

In Kanye's 2013 music video for the song "Black Skinhead", he featured a cast wearing black hoods.

The album party was also attended by stars including Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, Offset, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, and Kodak Black.

Kanye had partnerships including one with Adidas axed last year. He suffered a furious backlash after he wrote on Twitter, now known as X, he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." Kanye added, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

On Instagram, Kanye he posted a screenshot of a conversation with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, 54, where he wrote, "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

Kanye also caused a storm by including T-shirts with the slogan "White Lives Matter" in a Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Paddington Bear' Stage Musical Is in the Works

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Foundation Suffers Loss Due to Huge Drop in Donations
Related Posts
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Ditches Her Racy Look in New Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Ditches Her Racy Look in New Outing

Latest News
Kate Beckinsale Defends Her 'Aesthetic' Amid Criticisms of Her New Blonde Hair
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kate Beckinsale Defends Her 'Aesthetic' Amid Criticisms of Her New Blonde Hair

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
  • Dec 13, 2023

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

'Paddington Bear' Stage Musical Is in the Works
  • Dec 13, 2023

'Paddington Bear' Stage Musical Is in the Works

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up
  • Dec 13, 2023

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up

Zooey Deschanel's Ex Afraid Their Divorce Would Affect Their Joint Business
  • Dec 13, 2023

Zooey Deschanel's Ex Afraid Their Divorce Would Affect Their Joint Business

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video