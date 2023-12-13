 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Foundation Suffers Loss Due to Huge Drop in Donations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Foundation Suffers Loss Due to Huge Drop in Donations
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

In this year's tax filings for 2022, Archewell Foundation recorded a massive dip in donations, displaying huge contrast compared to the income earned from several donors in 2021.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation has faced a colossal dip in donations of nearly £10 million. Prince Harry, 39, and his 42-year-old wife Meghan Markle's charity has unveiled its tax fillings for 2022, which shows only two donors gave it £795,210 each in the past year.

It's a huge drop in donations of £8.7 million, as in 2021 the foundation received just over £10.3 million in donations from several donors.

Archewell said it wasn't out of the ordinary for foundations to receive a huge influx of funding in its first year to be used over a long period. It said, "It is most fiscally responsible not to continue to raise large sums of money with millions still in reserve."

"In 2022, (we) focused on building out original programming that successfully launched in 2023. The Archewell Foundation is grateful for such a successful year and looks forward to continued growth in 2024."

  Editors' Pick

Detailed financial documents also revealed the foundation recorded a loss of £536,357 due to the shortfall in donations. Last year, it landed a profit of more than £7.1 million.

The tax report also showed the Sussexes only work for one hour a week, despite being the foundation's directors.

Accounts showed the total revenue for Archewell this year came to £1,594,437, which took into account donations and income from investments. But expenses came to more - making up a total of £2.1 million.

The Foundation employed five people in 2022, with salaries totalling £509,285 for the year. Its executive director James Holt - who has been considered one of Harry's right-hand men since he left Britain with Meghan in their "Megxit" deal to step down as senior working royals - earned £180,835, which included a £15,904 bonus.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Related Posts
Meghan Markle's Talent Agency May Cut Her Off Following Omid Scobie's Bombshell Book Drama

Meghan Markle's Talent Agency May Cut Her Off Following Omid Scobie's Bombshell Book Drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to 'Voice Out' Alleged 'Misgivings' Within Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to 'Voice Out' Alleged 'Misgivings' Within Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Criticized for Staying Silent Amid 'Endgame' Drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Criticized for Staying Silent Amid 'Endgame' Drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Lose Royal Titles Under New Law Proposed by UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Lose Royal Titles Under New Law Proposed by UK

Latest News
Kate Beckinsale Defends Her 'Aesthetic' Amid Criticisms of Her New Blonde Hair
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kate Beckinsale Defends Her 'Aesthetic' Amid Criticisms of Her New Blonde Hair

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
  • Dec 13, 2023

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

'Paddington Bear' Stage Musical Is in the Works
  • Dec 13, 2023

'Paddington Bear' Stage Musical Is in the Works

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up
  • Dec 13, 2023

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up

Zooey Deschanel's Ex Afraid Their Divorce Would Affect Their Joint Business
  • Dec 13, 2023

Zooey Deschanel's Ex Afraid Their Divorce Would Affect Their Joint Business

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Abs and Legs After Reuniting With Tom Brady in Miami

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video