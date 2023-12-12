 

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
Celebrity

On his radio show, the 'Watch What Happens Live' host agrees to John Hill's opinion that his laidback get-up at the Friday, December 8 event only 'looked good from the waist up.'

  Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen has made fun of his red carpet style for a recent public appearance. After his Jingle Ball outfit went viral and received hilarious responses from social media users, the "Watch What Happens Live" host admitted that his ensemble did not look good.

On his "Radio Andy" show, 55-year-old Andy talked about his laidback get-up on the red carpet of the event with his co-host John Hill. In the Monday, December 11 episode of the radio show, the TV personality admitted, "I did I look so bad in these red carpet pictures."

Andy went on to recall, "The funny thing is Charles Sykes, who's my 'Watch What Happens Live' photographer, sent me pictures of me on stage introducing Cher and I look great. It looks so good." He explained, "I have this bright green shirt on and there's a red background. It looks festive, it looks good."

However, Andy then agreed to John's opinion that he "looked good from the waist up." The Bravo executive recounted, "The red carpet pictures are so bad and I woke up on Saturday morning and went online and it was a massacre of me."

"I was like, 'Oh man I look so stupid I deserve all this,' " Andy continued. He further stated, "I hate it that these pictures are out there. I also happen to look 4 feet 8," before adding, "I mean I look like a little fella."

At the Z100 Jingle Ball event itself, which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, December 8, Andy sported a green-and-red checkered flannel shirt. The top came with two long sleeves, which he rolled to nearly reach his elbows.

Andy's top was asymmetrically tucked in a pair of long black straight denim pants and he cuffed the hem of his pants. To complete the look, he put on a black leather belt, a pair of black-and-white Nike sneakers with white laces and a watch on one of his wrists.

Later on, Andy was trolled by social media users over his look after photos highlighting the outfit circulated online. One user in particular wrote, "Somebody said he looks like an undercover cop and now I can't unsee it." Another penned, "This is how my favorite substitute teacher used to dress."

