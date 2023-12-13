Kim Kardashian Removes Instagram Video Features Subtle Kanye West Diss

INSTARimages/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images Celebrity

The 43-year-old star of 'The Kardashians' may take a subtle dig at her ex-husband while sharing a now-deleted Instagram clip where she showed her home decorations for Christmas.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian raised people's eyebrows with her latest Instagram video. The 43-year-old star of "The Kardashians" recently made use of her page to share a clip where she showed her home decorations for Christmas.

In the now-deleted Instagram Story video, the businesswoman and TV star treated her 364 million followers on the platform to a look at gingerbread houses that her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, had decorated for the festive season. Each house had different designs and customized cookie names of loved ones on the roof.

One of the gingerbread houses, however, stood out among the others. "This is an all-gray manor for my kids' dad," Kim said, referring to the "Vultures" rapper. She then quickly clarified, "They wanted to order this one. To get this one for him."

Fans noticed how Kim avoided mentioning Ye's name in the footage. "Not her saying 'my kids dad'," one person pointed out. Another implied that Kim wanted everyone to know that the house for Ye wasn't her idea, saying, "Heavy emphasis on 'they' wanted to order it for him."

A third commented, "She didn't even say his name. Like 'b, I don't need u,' energy." Someone else, meanwhile, noted, "She's living her best life without him."

The apparent diss aside, Kim set tongues wagging with how much she spent for the luxurious gingerbread houses. It was reported that the SKKN founder purchased the homes from Solvang Bakery and it cost up to $500 each. "These make our holiday season so special," Kim said of the lavish decorations.

Some Internet users blasted Kim for her parenting upon finding out the insane prize for the gingerbread houses. "Do your children no longer build gingerbread houses with you anymore?" one asked. Another similarly questioned, "Why not have fun making it with your kids…?"

"Why don't you build your own houses instead of buying one for each kid, and it gets wasted?" one other said, while someone pointed out, "The whole point is having the kids make them. Anyone can buy them and post them."

You can share this post!