Kristin Cavallari Claims Her Advice About Hooking Up on First Date Was 'Taken Out of Context'

Despite her controversial advice, the former star of 'The Hills' reveals in a new interview that she 'never slept with anyone on the first date' herself.

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari has addressed backlash over her recent remark. Having been dragged on social media for advising people to hook up on a first date, the former star of "The Hills" insisted her comment was "taken out of context."



In an interview with TMZ, the 36-year-old encouraged fans to listen to the "full conversation" on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast where she shared the dating advice. She then explained, "I'm not encouraging people to sleep with anyone on the first date... I just think when you really have a connection with someone, it really doesn't matter."

Stressing that she "stands by" her statement, the TV personality added, "If there's chemistry and people really like each other, he's not gonna judge you - or vice versa - on if you sleep with them on the first date or the 10th date." The fashion designer, however, disclosed that "never slept with anyone on the first date" herself.

Kristin came under fire after answering a question that read, "How many dates until you sleep with a guy?", in the November 29 episode of her podcast. In response, she said, "I don't think it f**king matters. It doesn't f**king matter if you sleep with him the first or the tenth date."

"If there is chemistry and feelings there, it doesn't matter. I saw this relationship coach post 90% of couples who are in like the best relationships where they like found the one, all slept together on the first or second date," she continued. "So I don't think it matters."

Many have since slammed Kristin, with one writing, "This is the absolute worst advice to give to young females, especially in today's society." Another argued, "NO MA'AM! This is the worse advice from a non-expert that gets women hurt."

