 

18 Brands Cut Ties With Diddy's Empower Global Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
There are more than 160 brands listed on Diddy's online marketplace for Black-owned businesses and nine among them confirmed that they wanted to stay on the platform despite allegations against the rapper.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' legal troubles have cost him his business venture. According to a new report, 18 brands have cut ties with the rapper's e-commerce platform Empower Global after four women sued him for sexual assault.

Among them was the luxury eyewear and handbag brand, House of Takura. Its founder, Annette Njau, told Rolling Stone, "This decision was made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit."

"We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable," Annette added. "We believe in victims' rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people."

Another company, Tsuri, told the publication that it's going to end their partnership as soon as possible. "As a women-owned and-led company, we do not and will not linger in a gray area about the mistreatment of women," said Ashli Goudelock, the founder of the luxury skin-care brand.

There are more than 160 brands listed on Diddy's online marketplace for Black-owned businesses. While many of them decided to leave the platform, nine brands confirmed to Rolling Stone that they wanted to stay.

Diddy's ex, Cassie, initially accused him of rape, abuse and sex trafficking during their on-off relationship from 2007 to 2018. The former couple settled the lawsuit just one day later, but the emcee was slapped with a second lawsuit by another woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal, who accused him of rape, drugging and revenge porn back in 1991.

A third woman, identified as Jane Doe, dragged Diddy to court as well, claiming that he and R&B star Aaron Hall took turns raping her and her friend at an MCA Records event in New York City in the early 1990s. A fourth woman then accused him of gang rape and sex trafficking in a new lawsuit.

